Simone Grimes

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Chief Financial Officer

Simone Grimes, CPA is a CFO COO and board member, with deep expertise in financial strategy, operations & execution, M&A, capital markets and leadership for large and mid-cap, high-growth companies in the financial services sector. She has led two startups from inception to high dollar value exits.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Science & Technology

6 Ways AI Is Revolutionizing Startup Ecosystems

Here's how AI is transforming the startup landscape — and how you can leverage AI to gain a competitive advantage and fuel long-term growth.

Growing a Business

10 Reasons Your Capital Raising Strategy Is Failing

Have your capital-raising efforts been unsuccessful? Here are a few key areas you need to focus on.

More Authors You Might Like