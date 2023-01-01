Starting a Business - Page 5

Not sure how to start your business? Whether you're looking to start a small business or are searching for grants, discover all the steps to starting a business.

Starting a Business

Her Childhood Bullies Inspired Her to Start a Brand. It Boasts Over $20 Million Annual Revenue Now — and Just Appeared on Stage With Taylor Swift.

Little Words Project founder Adriana Carrig was bullied growing up, so she channeled her "pain into purpose" with small, wearable affirmations that became a big business.

By Amanda Breen

Latest from Starting a Business

More Posts on Starting a Business

Starting a Business

4 Entrepreneurial Lessons We Learned from Oakley Sunglasses Founder

Jim Jannard's relentless pursuit of excellence reminds us that the spirit of innovation, determination, and responsibility can truly change the world.

By Kimberly Zhang
Growing a Business

How to Balance Profits With Purpose at Your Business

It's evident that when purpose and profit coalesce, businesses don't just flourish economically — they etch meaningful, lasting imprints on society.

By Henri Al Helaly
Business Ideas

Free Webinar | December 5: How to Capitalize On Your Good Ideas

Stop letting your good ideas go to waste — get the blueprint for transforming ideas into brands with renowned entertainment mogul and entrepreneur, Clinton Sparks. Register now →

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Airbnb Side Hustlers Are Making Thousands of Dollars Every Month. Here Are 10 Things to Know to Turn Your Extra Space Into Cash.

Short-term rentals can be lucrative, but make sure you have a clear understanding of what you're signing up for. The new book, "Start Your Own Airbnb Business," breaks down the major considerations.

By Jason R. Rich
Starting a Business

He Decided to Join the Marines on 9/11 and Deployed 3 Times. Now, the Leadership Tactics He Learned Are Helping Him Grow a Spooky Business.

Lance Zaal, veteran founder of U.S. Ghost Adventures, is determined to take his business to the next level — and give back to the world along the way.

By Amanda Breen
Living

Top 50 Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2024

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur partnered to rank the top 2024 graduate programs for studying entrepreneurship.

By The Princeton Review Staff
Career

Top 50 Best Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2024

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur partnered to rank the top 2024 undergraduate programs for studying entrepreneurship.

By The Princeton Review Staff
Taxes

Essential 1099 NEC Tax Information Every Business Owner Should Know

Whether you are receiving payments from other businesses for services or your business is paying someone for their services, understanding how 1099 NECs work is an important aspect of your business tax obligations

By Ginny Silver
Growing a Business

How Being Intentional and Focusing on a Specific Niche Can Lead to Greater Success for Your Business

Deep audience connections are outperforming broad strategies. Here's how.

By Aaron Knipp
Starting a Business

How Entrepreneurs Can Use Metacognition to Drastically Improve Their Business

Like athletes who envision their victories, entrepreneurs can anticipate and navigate challenges more effectively, ultimately achieving their goals more precisely.

By Jay Dixon
Starting a Business

The Moment This Online Sports Betting CEO Knew It Was Time to Take a Big Risk

Adrian Vella, CEO of Tipico, discusses his "no regrets" philosophy in life and business.

By Entrepreneur Staff