This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Angelina Licari, a 23-year-old recent college graduate based in Dallas, Texas. Licari has been earning consistent income as a seller on Poshmark, a social commerce marketplace featuring new and secondhand clothing and other products.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Poshmark. Angelina Licari.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I originally began my Poshmark side hustle in 2016 as a high schooler saving for college. I remember looking up "best side hustles for high schoolers" and finding Poshmark. I thought it could be a fun way to make money by selling clothing I didn't wear anymore. I continued selling on Poshmark in college and had the opportunity to become a Campus Representative, which involved introducing other students to the platform. After a few months of navigating post-grad life and trying to decide what was next for me, I decided to take a mental hiatus and give myself some time to process and plan. But I still had bills to pay and couldn't move forward with no income. I remember contemplating what to do when an "aha" moment hit: Poshmark, of course! I decided to start back up in August 2022.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

In the beginning of my post-grad Poshmark journey, I was just selling items from my personal closet that I no longer wore. I created an Instagram account for my business and followed other sellers, and that's where I started learning more and more about the opportunity to turn a seemingly simple side hustle selling my clothing into something much bigger. In September 2022, Poshmark announced the beta launch of Poshmark Live Shows, and I immediately applied. I was approved to host Poshmark Live Shows, where I could engage with an audience and show items in real time, and I thought it was worth giving a try. After a few shows, I was hooked. I saw the potential in building my own business and never looked back.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

After a few consistent shows, I realized that if I truly wanted to build my own business, I had a lot of groundwork to lay. I quickly became a high-volume seller and only had so much of my own clothing to sell. I needed to expand my inventory to provide my audience with items that they were seeking. Around this time, I started sourcing more inventory from other secondhand clothing retailers. I've gone through numerous growing pains over the course of my side hustle journey, including sourcing and coming home only to notice stains and/or holes on items that ended up being unsellable, optimizing my time as a high-volume selling team of one and lowering my cost of goods across the board.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

Thankfully, I was able to achieve fairly consistent monthly revenue pretty quickly, but it wasn't truly until January of this year that I felt I found a consistent strategy that worked best for me. I decided to take my Poshmark side hustle full-time, and I have had nearly $60,000 in sales with a lot of upward momentum month over month.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

So far in 2024, my revenue is double what it was at this point in 2023. Q1 of 2024 produced over 90% growth over Q1 in 2023.

What do you enjoy most about working on this side hustle?

I love the creative freedom that my Poshmark side hustle has allowed me to have. Working in the secondhand clothing industry gives me the opportunity to curate specific inventory based on what my audience loves and current trends while keeping it affordable and sustainable.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles of their own?

When debating which side hustle is right for you or if you should follow that random creative idea you had, why not go for it? There are endless opportunities to create anything you want, even if it seems out of reach. My biggest advice to anyone hoping to start a successful side hustle is to stay true to you. Follow your heart, trust your gut and have fun with it. Allow yourself the space to feel the pains of growth, but don't let them discourage you from getting up and trying again.

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.