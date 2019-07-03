What Are the Right Questions to Ask When You're Starting Your First Business?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose explains that many entrepreneurs approach him with questions about how to start preparing for hiring before they have made a single penny.

Rose recommends holding off on these questions until you've made a legitimate profit. Once your business begins generating cash, you can then seriously start considering whether to file for LLC status. The ultimate lesson here is to focus on making money first; then to focusing on the smaller tasks that are legitimately less pressing later on.

