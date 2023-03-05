What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

Chicago CEOs

This Week's Featured Show!

CHICAGO CEOs, have you sat down with Chicago's top CEOs as they discuss what brought them success?

Episode 101: Sit down with the CEOs of the Chicago Bulls, White Sox, Cubs, personalized video app Cameo, healthy food producer Simple Mills, and the Wintrust Financial Corporation.

My Stories

MY STORIES The life stories of Roshan Brown, former D1 Basketball player.

Episode 101: This moment of my life was an eye-opener and put me on my current path. Your current situation is different from your destination. Always keep striving for more!

Celebrity Business Tips

CELEBRITY BUSINESS TIPS showcases actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs as they share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Episode 101: Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs alike all share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.



Habits and Hustle

HABITS AND HUSTLE host Jennifer Cohen brings thought leaders and notable game-changers into thought-provoking conversations identifying effective techniques and ideas to help listeners level up their physical and mental capabilities.

Episode 151: Amanda Knox is an exoneree, writer, and NYT bestselling author. We discussed topics like stoic meditation, negative visualizations, and the creative mental exercises she used to get through this hellish period. It's imposing hearing Amanda's ability to try to empathize with the people who had wronged her and the professional way she carries herself, especially after having every reason to be resentful.



That Will Never Work

THAT WILL NEVER WORK's lively conversations showcase Marc's unique combination of analytical skills and tough love, with a healthy dose of humor to provide actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

Episode 304: Have you ever wondered what people do with the advice that Marc gives them on the show? David Silberman, the co-founder of PingPod, is here to tell you just that.

Burt's Buzz

Our featured film BURT'S BUZZ looks at the world of Burt Shavitz, the face, and co-founder of Burt's Bees.

Movie: Journey into the remarkable double life of Burt Shavitz, a reclusive beekeeper who reluctantly becomes one of the world's most recognizable brand identities.



Action and Ambition

ACTION AND AMBITION Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the world's most ambitious people's backstories, mindsets, and actions.

Episode 102: Brothers John Resig and Leo Resig founded Chive Media Group and its flagship site, theCHIVE.com, in November 2008 with no capital and much hustle. With backgrounds in digital publishing and financial backing from partner Doug Schaaf, John and Leo were able to turn a three-person project into the nationwide, 170-employee entertainment digital media company that Chive Media Group is today.

Elevator Pitch

On ENTREPRENEUR ELEVATOR PITCH, entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch a business idea to a boardroom of investors.

Episode 803: They say to dress for the job you want. So why did one contestant show up without a shirt? Watch to see if going a little risque was worth the risk, and take in the lessons of other pitches on an episode that scored the most deals in show history.