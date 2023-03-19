What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

Habits and Hustle (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

This Week's Featured Featured Show!

HABITS AND HUSTLE host Jennifer Cohen brings thought leaders and notable game-changers into thought-provoking conversations identifying effective techniques and ideas to help listeners level up their physical and mental capabilities.

Episode 131: Heidi Powell is a Fitness and Transformation Expert from ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, an author, and an Entrepreneur! She talks bout the importance of speaking kindly to yourself, overcoming eating disorders and dysmorphia, and being a female in a male-dominant world.

Episode 133: Wallo 267 went from Serving 20 years in prison to be a Speaker, Activist, Marketer, and Connector. Navigating prison at 17, creating his "Book of Life" by asking new convicts to explain the outside world so he wouldn't be lost when he got out, and sneaking in an iPod Touch to learn what Google is further using it to start an Instagram prepping for his wild success not even a year after his release at 37.

Uncensored Crypto (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

UNCENSORED CRYPTO delivers information about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Web3, the blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, and more. Host Michael Hearne interviews the disruptors at the forefront of the crypto revolution shaping our economic, financial, and political future.

Episode 104: NFTs, explained. What they are, why they're a game-changer, why they went viral, and what's next for this $20 billion marketplace.

Episode 109: Bitcoin Mining, explained. How Mining works, why it's important, and how you can get started as miner to potentially earn extra income. Plus - How crypto-mining is driving the next phase of Clean Energy innovation

Elevator Pitch (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

On ENTREPRENEUR ELEVATOR PITCH, entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch a business idea to a boardroom of investors.

Episode 706: Pitches from minority founders in the finance, beauty, cannabis and beverage industries.

Mirage (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

In 1968, at the ripe age of 26, Peter Kalikow was confident he could build a better car than anyone else. So he took the money he made in the construction and put it all on the line to take on the automotive establishment.