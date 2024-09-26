It has every major model wrapped into one with no recurring fees.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere. It's revolutionizing how we work. And how we do business. But are you using it yet? Even if you are, you're probably still figuring out which tools are worth paying for. There are so many—maybe too many—and trying them all can be a huge business expense.

Instead of writing off 10 different AI tools, you could try 1minAI. It packs in AI tools for writing, creating images, generating voice-overs, marketing materials, and probably whatever else you might need. Unlike other platforms, you only have to pay $39.99 once to keep it for life (reg. $234).

Every AI tool you need in one place

1minAI is ChatGPT, Gemini, Meta AI, Midjourney, and more, all inside one tool. So, you don't have to pay for them all individually—just get 1minAI and try them all out.

You'll probably find yourself in the small business studio the most often. Try AI tools for creating blog articles, generating images like logos, replacing the background of pictures, upscaling photo quality, turning speech into text, and translating audio.

These tools can save you time at your desk, eliminate the need to hire freelancers, or help you create marketing materials you wouldn't have otherwise. That's the kind of power AI opens to entrepreneurs.

No recurring payments, but use your credits wisely

While you don't have to make any recurring payments like you would with ChatGPT or Gemini premium accounts, you are limited to 1,000,000 monthly credits. You can also get 15,000 free credits daily by visiting the web app or leaving reviews.

Text requests usually cost around 1,000 credits, while images cost closer to 60,000, but it varies depending on the AI model you select.

1minAI might just be the best AI tool for your business, and it's only $39.99 (reg. $234) for lifetime access right now.

