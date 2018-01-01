Achievement

8 Things Overachievers Do That Set Them Apart
Project Grow

8 Things Overachievers Do That Set Them Apart

Make these habits your own and boost your efficiency fast.
Jennifer Cohen | 6 min read
The 8 Most Inspiring Moments of 2016
Project Grow

The 8 Most Inspiring Moments of 2016

From planting trees to orbiting planets, here are some of the biggest accomplishments of the year.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
3 Reasons Why You Should Raise Your Standards
Personal Improvement

3 Reasons Why You Should Raise Your Standards

Top performers have higher overall standards compared to others.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
How Google and Others Succeed with OKRs
Goals

How Google and Others Succeed with OKRs

This methodology helps people be more productive and focused on achieving the goals of a company.
Alexander Maasik | 5 min read
Entrepreneurs Who Are In It for the Money Never Get Rich
Motivation

Entrepreneurs Who Are In It for the Money Never Get Rich

If you're in it just for the money, find a well paying job. Entrepreneurship is not your line of work.
Ray Zinn | 4 min read
There Is a Big Difference Between Setting Goals and Achieving Goals
Goals

There Is a Big Difference Between Setting Goals and Achieving Goals

Saying you want to earn a certain amount of money, lose some weight or start your own business without setting a clear and actionable plan as to how that's going to happen is simply just a hope and a wish.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
Do You Have Imposter Syndrome?
Insecurity

Do You Have Imposter Syndrome?

No matter how successful you are, if you don't have a little self-doubt lurking in the back of your mind, you're simply not human.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Want to Be Successful? Have Fun. Seriously.
Success

Want to Be Successful? Have Fun. Seriously.

One day I made a promise to myself: If work ever stopped being fun, I would quit and do something else. That promise turned out to be the key to a successful career.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why You Need to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone
Project Grow

Why You Need to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

The more comfortable you get with trying new things, the more you're going to say yes to new challenges.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
5 Philosophies That Will Help You on Your Path to Success
Success Strategies

5 Philosophies That Will Help You on Your Path to Success

Whether you're looking to achieve your first major success or you've got many under your belt already, here are some great tips I've learned along my own path.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
