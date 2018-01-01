Amazon Web Services

4 Reasons Why Amazon's Product-Search Dominance Matters
Customers research your products before they buy but smart strategy can reclaim sales lost to 'showrooming' and 'webrooming' alike.
Jay Lagarde | 6 min read
Amazon Seeks to Grow Profits and Perception With Second Annual Prime Day
If Prime Day is ever to rival Black Friday, it better start this year.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read
The DNA of the Successful Amazon Seller
In combination, these four interlocking skills embody the successful Amazon sellers.
Joseph Hansen and James Thomson | 4 min read
Amazon's Profit, Revenue Surge Removes Analysts' Doubts
The retailer's cloud-based arm and its Prime program are driving the success.
Reuters | 4 min read
Amazon Profit Crushes Estimates as Cloud-Service Revenue Soars
Shares increased almost 13 percent on Thursday.
Reuters | 4 min read
Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?
There is a limit to the number of things you can manufacture, move and sell. Cloud services don't have those limits.
Tien Tzuo | 5 min read
Bezos Defends Amazon's Company Culture in Letter to Shareholders
The message also praised the success of Amazon Web Service and Amazon Prime.
Reuters | 2 min read
Apple Signs Up for Google's Cloud Services
The iPhone maker also uses cloud services from Amazon and Microsoft.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Amazon Added a Pop-Up Loft in NYC
The tech giant explains why it expanded its loft program to the East Coast this year.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs
The new co-working space is designed to showcase Amazon's cloud services capabilities as that sector heats up.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
