How Business Owners Can Master Amazon Web Services on Their Own Time With This $40 Bundle

If you're trying to cut IT hardware costs at your business and create streamlined cloud-based management solutions, then you may want to look into Amazon Web Services (AWS). HG Insights reports that more than 1.45 million businesses are already using the AWS ecosystem, and your business could be next if you learn how.

The 2023 Complete AWS Cloud Engineer, Developer, and Architect Course gives you 10 courses covering 67 hours of content on the fundamentals of AWS, cloud architecture, and more for the best price you'll find online at $39.97 (reg. $2,950). Sale ends April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Take the growth and modernization of your business into your own hands. This bundle gives you 10 courses taught by iCollege professionals, and it starts at the very beginning with Fundamentals of AWS. This basics course shows users what services AWS offers, how you can use them, and the practicalities of using Amazon Web Services for security, and identity and compliance services.

From there, you can learn more about the skill set of cloud engineers and cloud architects and see how it could fill a niche at your company. AWS Solutions Architect Associate even shows you how to identify different AWS use cases.

Looking for passive income opportunities? You can also learn to deploy a blockchain like Hyperledger and Ethereum on AWS, and this bundle will even show you how to manage billing and crypto pricing concerns.

All course materials in this bundle are yours for life. Learn on your own time and build a cloud infrastructure that can support your business's growth.



Until April 23, you can get the 2023 Complete AWS Cloud Engineer, Developer, and Architect Course Bundle on sale for only $39.97 (reg. $2,950).

