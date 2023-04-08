This $26 App Bundle Could Protect Your Business Against File Loss

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

On average, even small-scale data loss can cost a business up to $35,000. While upgrading your company computers may be good news, leaving behind essential files is not.

This PC Transfer Kit Bundle gives you three tools to help you move, back up, and securely delete important files from your devices before upgrading. And right now, you can get the bundle, which includes PCmover Professional, DiskImage, and SafeErase, for $25.49.

Use PCmover Pro to automate the transfer of applications, files, settings, and user profiles from one computer or operating system to a new one. It will streamline the upgrade process between devices so you don't have to manually re-download all your essential software.

If something doesn't switch over, just send it again. Nothing is deleted. One user said: "Pick the files that you want and start the transfer...Doesn't get much easier."

File backup services are helpful, but they don't always protect everything. DiskImage creates a perfect copy of all your applications, files, and settings. Create copies on a schedule or manually. You can store your copy on a Boot CD, external storage that boots up when you plug it in. This license doesn't come with a separate Boot CD, but you can use this app to make one. If you ever need to restore your computer, just plug it in and wait.

Until April 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the PC Transfer Kit Bundle for $25.49 (reg. $129) with code TRANSFER30.

