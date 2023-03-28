This $100 Cloud Storage Gives You 10TB to Use for Life

Keep your essential files safe with this lifetime backup plan.

By Entrepreneur Store

Whether your business is a website or a national chain, data loss can cause a significant problem. Up to 94% of companies that experience severe data loss never recover, but there are tools you can use to reduce your risk of losing essential data. A comprehensive file backup service keeps your files safe. Try backing up your company's most important files with a 10TB lifetime backup plan from Degoo Premium while it only costs $99.99.

This Degoo plan lets you upload files from unlimited devices (files must be within the 1GB file size limit). Degoo has a zero-knowledge storage policy, so the only person who knows what's uploaded to your cloud storage is you, and your files have extra protection behind the 256-bit AES encryption. Of course, you can still share files across your team with email, links, or messaging apps.

One verified buyer wrote, "10 TB is way more storage than I can buy with a Seagate Back-up, and it's there when I need it."

10TB is more room than you get with Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, and Degoo gives you tools to keep your uploaded files organized. Take advantage of an AI-based algorithm that can show you your best photos in your private feed. If your business needs a few new posts on social media, that may be an easy way to find material.

The Android app also lets you set up automatic file detection. Select a folder or file, and the app will watch out for any changes that happen to it and upload a copy to your backup automatically.

Avoid severe data loss without breaking the bank. Get a 10TB Degoo lifetime backup plan on sale for only $99.99 (reg. $3,600).

