Pay Just $85 for a Lifetime of Cloud Web Hosting

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're running an online business, you must rely on your web host to provide a service you can't provide yourself. Quality web hosting ensures your site remains live and efficient, giving customers the best experience when visiting your web pages. Conversely, if you have a bad web host, you can kiss some sales goodbye.

It's such a vital service that web hosting often costs entrepreneurs an arm and a leg. So if you need quality web hosting, your timing couldn't be better because, during our Spring Digital Blowout, we're offering a lifetime subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for a great price. Between March 22 and April 3, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $85.

iBrave was designed by experts with more than 20 years of industry experience. The service provides load-balanced unlimited cloud hosting through a global Content Delivery Network (CDN), giving you extra protection against server failures and elite performance that other users won't impact. In addition, you can enjoy a one-click WordPress installation or easily migrate your existing websites to get iBrave's premium features and services. Once set up, you'll have a user-friendly control panel with more than 80 one-click install apps to help you better manage your site and improve the overall experience for yourself and end users.

A Premium Plan supports unlimited websites and subdomains and provides unlimited monthly bandwidth, SSD storage, MySQL databases, custom email addresses, and more.

With 5/5 stars online, user Howard writes, "The lifetime offer is amazing. I no longer need to worry about where to host my website."

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 3, you can get a lifetime Premium subscription to iBrave Cloud Web Hosting for an extra 15% off — just $85 — when you use code SPRING15.

Prices subject to change.