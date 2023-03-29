Ditch a Recurring Business Cost and Pay Just Once to Get MS Office for Life

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for 88% off $349 at just $39.99.

Looking for ways to work smarter and be more productive in 2023? Whether you're writing a business proposal, keeping track of your budget, or creating your next killer slideshow presentation, you need software that can help you stay on the cutting edge and work seamlessly.

Microsoft Office has been the world's leading office suite for decades, which is why it's always in hot demand. Not every entrepreneur can afford to add it to their repertoire given the price tag. But with this special Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 and Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows, you can. Plus, this deal is finally on sale again for just $39.99 (reg. $349), but only through April 3 during the Spring Digital Blowout sale.

This bundle is designed for small businesses that want the classic Office apps and email for one low price. The bundle includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote — everything you need for your business installed on a single Mac or PC. On the Windows version, you'll also get Publisher, Access, and Skype for Business. Each program is the full 2021 version and offers all future updates with no monthly or annual subscription fees. Pay once, and you've got it all. With instant delivery and download, you'll be ready to go in a moment's notice and have access to free customer service whenever you need. You'll also receive a one-year warranty on license keys to ensure they're up to snuff.

Word processing, data management, email, communication, note-taking — all the basics of Microsoft Office will soon be at your disposal (and more). Give your workflow an upgrade. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for 88% off $349 at just $39.99 until April 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

