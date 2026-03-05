Restaurant Owner Says Controversy Over an AI-Designed Logo ‘Crushed’ Her Dream. Here’s What Happened.

Key Takeaways Rachel Smith opened The Salty Otter Sports Grill last year and used AI to help design the logo.

This week, she took down the logo after backlash over its AI origins.

She also asked Google and Yelp to remove some of the recent negative reviews about the logo.

A Santa Cruz restaurant owner recently faced one-star online reviews over an AI-generated logo, prompting her to take down the artwork, per Lookout Santa Cruz.

Rachael Smith opened The Salty Otter Sports Grill in downtown Santa Cruz in May 2025. She poured the proceeds from the sale of her previous Monterey restaurant, The Salty Seal, into the new venture.

The problem started when Smith, who has more than three decades of experience in the restaurant business and 26 years of experience in computer graphics art, decided to design the branding herself.

For the logo, Smith started with a generative AI tool to create a base image of a smiling river otter riding a surfboard, then colored and refined the artwork manually. She told Lookout Santa Cruz that this wasn’t just a prompt–and–go output, but a piece she iterated on using her own design skills. “This is not a logo where someone just keyed in some words and pressed a button,” she told the outlet.

Her choice of a river otter, rather than the local sea otter, was intentional: she wanted it to symbolize her personal journey from outside the area to the coast, where she has lived for several years.

Backlash over the AI logo

The response from locals was swift and harsh. Online critics zoomed in on the fact that Smith had used AI at all, arguing that she should have paid a local artist for the work. One one-star Google review even suggested that if the restaurant “can’t make the effort to create a logo,” it likely wouldn’t “make the effort to cook good food.”

Smith says the criticism fixated almost exclusively on the logo and the design process rather than the food, service or atmosphere. As the discourse spread across local social channels and review platforms, she began receiving waves of one-star reviews from people who said they wanted the previous tenant, beer bar 99 Bottles, back and framed her use of AI as an affront to the town’s creative community.

Smith tried to tamp things down by posting an explanation of the logo’s origin and her role in creating it on The Salty Otter’s website, but “the negative comments persisted.”

The logo disappears

Earlier this week, Smith decided she couldn’t win this fight. After months of online criticism, she admitted defeat and replaced the colorful otter-on-a-surfboard logo with stark white text on a plain black background.

On Instagram this week, she framed the moment as a breaking point: “A lifelong dream has been crushed by a group of locals,” she wrote on The Salty Otter’s Instagram page, saying her hard work was being erased by the backlash. She has asked Google and Yelp to remove some of the recent negative reviews, arguing they are about the logo and AI rather than legitimate dining experiences.

Even with the controversy, The Salty Otter’s overall Google rating sits around 4.2 out of 5 stars, showing that in-person experiences were overall more positive than the loudest online comments. The restaurant had 3.6 out of 5 stars on Yelp at the time of writing.

