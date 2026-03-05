Someone nicked Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouches, and now he’s offering a $100,000 reward to get them back. The former Fox News host’s ALP company confirmed on X that a truck carrying millions of its nicotine pouches was stolen while traveling from California to a Kentucky warehouse.

Yes, it’s true.



A truck carrying ALP Drifters was stolen.



$100,000 reward announced.



Details coming shortly https://t.co/O3g228PNVt — Alp Pouch (@alppouch) March 4, 2026

The hijacked truck was loaded with 378,000 tins of limited-edition ALP “Drifters” worth millions, according to the company. Tracking showed the truck heading east until all contact was lost, and investigators are now probing whether the truck’s location system was tampered with or faked.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Carlson’s nicotine pouch business. ALP was set to unveil its limited-edition “Drifters” line when thieves swooped in and made off with the entire shipment. An ALP spokesperson posted: “Unfortunately, this is true. A truck carrying ALP Drifters was stolen. $100,000 reward announced. Details coming shortly.”

