Master the World of Cloud Computing with This $25 AWS Bundle

It's difficult to deny the impact of cloud computing. As impressive as cloud computing has been, Amazon's role in ushering in the technology has been just as monumental. According to Forbes, managing customer relationships, project management, and data storage are just a few ways entrepreneurs have leveraged cloud computing to their benefit.

Tap into the power of understanding cloud computing with The 2024 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner & Architect Certification Bundle. Thanks to this sale, you can grab it for $24.99 (reg. $420) through 11:59 p.m. PT on January 14.

Seven courses spanning nearly 90 hours of instruction come included with this bundle. Those new to AWS and cloud computing will glean insightful information from the Complete AWS ECS Bootcamp. Not only is it beginner friendly, but its courses are chock full of information about real-life applications of AWS big-data services, Code Pipeline, and the use of the AWS Elastic Container Repository. This course is rated 4.1 stars.

The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner (CLF-C01) course equips students with the knowledge needed for certification. This four-star, 14-hour course delivers information about cloud computing and AWS's ecosystem. Students will also learn how to build cloud solutions and provide efficient IT solutions that meet business demand.

Anyone looking to add more responsibility to their AWS certification can tap into the AWS Certified Big Data: Specialty Certification course. This 37-lesson, 17-hour course is rated five stars. It provides a firm understanding of AWS's Big Data Services, information about implementing an analysis framework, and ways to build data-processing pipelines through AWS.

This year, tap into the power of AWS cloud computing to take your business to the next level.

Purchase the 2024 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner & Architect Certification Bundle for $24.99 (reg. $420) by 11:59 p.m. PT on January 14.

