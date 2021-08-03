Any Business That Wants to Scale Should Know AWS Help your business by better understanding AWS and the cloud.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Marvin Meyer/Unsplash

In today's digital world, any business that hopes to scale needs to have a firm fluency in cloud technology. That especially means in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's leading cloud provider. Whether you're just looking for a way to institute a cloud architecture in your business or you're ready to start rapidly scaling, The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle will elevate your IT engineering abilities so you won't have to outsource. Plus, it's on sale for an extra 60 percent off for a limited time during our Semi-Annual Sale.

This seven-course bundle includes more than 70 hours of training from leading corporate training entities Total Seminars (4.7/5-star instructor rating) and Integrity Training (4.2/5 rating).

Over the course material, you'll understand the terminology and concepts related to the AWS platform, learn how to navigate the AWS Management Console, explore key AWS security measures, and learn about foundational, database, and management services. Additionally, you'll learn how to migrate resources, workloads, databases, and users to the cloud using Cloud Endure and other migration tools offered by AWS.

From there, you'll start to explore AWS's more advanced capabilities. You'll learn how to deploy a Node.js application using DynamoDB, deep dive into EC2 Instances and EBS Volumes, learn how to auto-scale policies, build DevOps pipelines with AWS CodeStar, switch IDE using AWS Cloud9, and much, much more. From streamlining processes to visualizing data, you'll get a comprehensive AWS education.

Beyond these skills, you'll also get on the certification track for a number of AWS certifications that will help demonstrate and reinforce your abilities. These exams include AWS Solutions Architect Associate, AWS Certified Database (DBS-C01), and more.

Become a cloud expert to help your business scale. Right now, The 2021 Ultimate AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam Prep Bundle is on sale for just $14 when you use promo code ANNUAL60 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Positive Momentum': Inflation Hit a Four-Year Low in April. Here's What It Means for Interest Rate Cuts.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its April consumer price index report on Tuesday.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Everyone's Preaching 'Workforce Efficiency' — Translation: More Layoffs. Here's a Better Solution

Across-the-board job cuts make a business less efficient. To make smarter workforce decisions, companies should connect the dots between people and business results.

By Ryan Wong
Business News

McDonald's Is Hiring Hundreds of Thousands of Employees. Here's Why.

The company also said it will open 900 new McDonald's restaurants in the U.S. within the next two years.

By Erin Davis
Franchise

This College Student Pitched His Parents a Business Idea. Now, He Runs a $7 Million Ice Cream Brand.

What started in a garage has scaled to 17 locations thanks to smart tech, strong culture and made-to-order desserts.

By Carl Stoffers
Branding

Why Strong Leadership Today is Narrative Warfare — And Speed is Your Sharpest Weapon

In today's high-stakes market, CEOs are judged not by how they respond to crises, but by how quickly—and proactively—they move before anyone else does.

By Raoul Davis