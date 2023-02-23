Employees With Advanced Digital Skills Contribute $507.9 Billion To India's GDP: AWS Report

The workers' digital caliber reported 92% higher salaries compared to those with a similar education who do not use digital skills at work

A report by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of the e-commerce giant, has revealed that employees in India who use advanced digital skills, including cloud architecture or software development, contribute an estimated $507.9 billion to India's annual gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the research titled 'Asia Pacific Digital Skills Study: The Economic Benefits of a Tech-Savvy Workforce', stated that workers' digital calibre reported 92% higher salaries compared to those with a similar education who do not use digital skills at work.

In addition, it is also found that advanced digital workers in India are benefiting from more than just a boost in their income. Moreover, 91% of workers who use advanced digital skills to express higher job satisfaction, compared to 74% of workers with intermediate skills and 70% of workers with basic digital skills.

The study classifies basic digital skills as the ability to use email, word processors, other office productivity software, and social media. Intermediate digital skills include drag-and-drop website design, troubleshooting applications, and data analysis. Advanced digital skills include cloud architecture or maintenance, software or application development, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

Looking at the prevalence of digital channels around the world, digital skills have become inevitable for all kinds of market niche be it entry-level call center jobs to the high skills jobs in IT, Data and Analytics.

According to a previous report available by AWS, it is stated that India will need 9 times more professionals with digital skills by 2025. The recent G20 summit also highlighted digital upskilling and reskilling as a global priority. It is also said that as the Indian economy continues to grow and the number of digital services and opportunities increases, digital literacy is becoming a crucial skillset, especially when it comes to access to new employment opportunities.