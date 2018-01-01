App Developers
Want to Take Your Coding to the Next Level? Check out These 7 Productivity Hacks.
There's so much on developers' plates these days, but the good news is there are also awesome tools to help.
More From This Topic
Mobile Apps
3 Steps to Build the Next Great App
Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Apps
Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Apps
7 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You 'App'
Ask, "Am I providing more value to the customer than the cost of adding connectivity to the product?" And, "Is my product fad or forever?"
Technology
Serverless: How We Bootstrapped Our Startup by Skipping Half the Work
There are advantages to to running your server code "in the cloud."
5 Cheats to Help You Become A Better Developer
If you need help as a developer, there's a great online community to ask and a hosting site to learn the secrets of others' code.
Outsourcing
How I Overcame My Fear of Hiring Outsourced Developers
The list of people's fears regarding digital outsourcing is lengthy, but those fears can be alleviated.
Apps
10 Steps to Building an App People Will Love
Invaluable advice from a millennial app guru.
Apps
The Real Costs of Building a Mobile App for iOS and Android
Find out which type of app might be right for your business and learn about what goes into development.
Mobile Apps
3 Ways to Build A Mobile App With No Tech Skills
The challenge may sound insurmountable, but here are paths forward for even the least tech savvy.
Cybersecurity
4 Reasons You Need Developers With Cybersecurity Skills in All Tech Teams
Beyond having dedicated experts, it is equally important to improve the practical security skills of all developers.