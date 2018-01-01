App Developers

3 Steps to Build the Next Great App
Mobile Apps

Even online, you get one chance to make a good first impression. Your mobile storefront has to meet user expectations the first time.
Linda Tong | 6 min read
Don't Let Fear Keep You From Building That App
Apps

Stop focusing on the fact millions of apps are already for sale and start focusing on getting a piece of the billions in app sales every month.
Steve Eakin | 5 min read
7 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You 'App'
Apps

Ask, "Am I providing more value to the customer than the cost of adding connectivity to the product?" And, "Is my product fad or forever?"
Zach Supalla | 7 min read
Serverless: How We Bootstrapped Our Startup by Skipping Half the Work
Technology

There are advantages to to running your server code "in the cloud."
Jay Meistrich | 7 min read
5 Cheats to Help You Become A Better Developer
App Developers

If you need help as a developer, there's a great online community to ask and a hosting site to learn the secrets of others' code.
AJ Agrawal | 4 min read
How I Overcame My Fear of Hiring Outsourced Developers
Outsourcing

The list of people's fears regarding digital outsourcing is lengthy, but those fears can be alleviated.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
10 Steps to Building an App People Will Love
Apps

Invaluable advice from a millennial app guru.
The Oracles | 6 min read
The Real Costs of Building a Mobile App for iOS and Android
Apps

Find out which type of app might be right for your business and learn about what goes into development.
Felix Tarcomnicu | 7 min read
3 Ways to Build A Mobile App With No Tech Skills
Mobile Apps

The challenge may sound insurmountable, but here are paths forward for even the least tech savvy.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
4 Reasons You Need Developers With Cybersecurity Skills in All Tech Teams
Cybersecurity

Beyond having dedicated experts, it is equally important to improve the practical security skills of all developers.
Istvan Lam | 3 min read
