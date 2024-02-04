Microsoft Visual Studio can make working with large-scale and complex projects easier and more manageable.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business can benefit from having efficient and cost-effective in-house development solutions. To help programmers and developers do their jobs better, a software program like Microsoft Visual Studio can make a world of difference.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows is on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $499) for a limited time only. Described as a fully featured development environment known and loved by developers around the world — Visual Studios features a 64-bit IDE, which makes working with large-scale and complex projects easier and more manageable.

If you're a developer with your own business or an entrepreneur hiring out for your programming and development needs, being able to support work with this software can make a world of difference.

Visual Studios can empower you to build across different platforms and languages with responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor, crafting cross-platform mobile and desktop apps with .NET MAUI, and more.

It has intelliCode, which can help you type less while coding more by understanding your code context by variable names, functions, and the type of code you're writing. It can complete lines or blocks of code and produce lists of the next best options.

Visual Studios also comes with CodeLens, which can pull deep and useful insights from your code and reveal important information like authors, tests, recent changes, and a whole lot more.

Elevate your business's in-house development capabilities. Microsoft Visual Studio Professional is rated 5/5 stars on Microsoft Choice Software, and this limited-time deal will help you discover why.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows is on sale for just $44.99 (reg. $499) for a limited time only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.