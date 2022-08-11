Learn to Code and Prove Your Education with CPD Credits

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs should always be looking for ways to innovate and keep their skills on the cutting edge. In a constantly evolving business world, there are always new skills to learn and technologies to discover. To succeed as an entrepreneur, you must make a commitment to lifelong learning, so if you feel like you've settled into complacency, it's time to get Back to Education.

During this special event, we're offering big discounts on online courses and much more to help you re-commit to your learning. Plus, for every product in this collection that's purchased, a school or children's charity will get a donation. Today, it's more important than ever to learn to code and during this event, you can get the 2022 CPD Certified Coding Certification Bundle for 88 percent off.

This four-course bundle is curated and led by the International Open Academy (4.4/5-star instructor rating), an accredited organization that specializes in online training. International Open Academy is accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK), and offers valuable Continuing Education (CE) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points that are international designations of your proficiency.

The four courses in the bundle cover app development, web development, computer design, and more. You'll get an introduction to app development using Flutter and Dart, learn how to successfully start your own WordPress blog, and much more. With the web development courses, you'll be able to code and build your own app from scratch while developing strong programming habits. Finally, the Building Your Own Computer course will give you an in-depth knowledge of hardware and help you understand how operating systems and computing concepts like peripherals work.

Commit to learning something new every day, and start by learning how to code. During our Back to Education event, you can get this coding certification bundle for just $39.99 (reg. $346) and help a great cause while this promotion lasts.

