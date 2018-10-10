Artists
Artists Passionate About Their Work Have Many Lessons for Entrepreneurs
Nobody follows their passion more ardently or takes bigger risks than an artist.
How This Instagram Artist Turned Her Passion for Fashion Into a Freelance Career
Jeanette Getrost has illustrated collections, product packaging and even party guests for fashion and beauty brands.
News and Trends
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Spider-Man Co-Creator Steve Ditko
The famed cartoonist is dead at 90.
How This Artist Makes Money Off YouTube Without Brand Sponsorships
Landscape photographer Thomas Heaton says he's successful because of this decision, not in spite of it.
Creativity
This Graffiti Artist Makes Millions of Dollars Selling His Work
Andrew Medal sits down with Timmy Sneaks, world-renowned creative visionary and graffiti artist, to discuss creativity in the digital age and the business behind making art.
Gender Bias
This Amazing Project Roasts Crazy Sexist Vintage Ads
Artist Eli Rezkallah has created a 'parallel universe' of images in which men do housework and serve women, not the other way around.
Artists
How This Artist Went From Doodling in School to Seeing Her Pieces in Museums
Plus, why you should always maintain your self-belief.
This Photographer's Distinctive Food Art Often Gets Stolen. Here's How She Stands Up for Herself and Stays Positive.
Brittany Wright of @wrightkitchen built a business around Instagram, but she's seeking ways to reclaim ownership of her work that's been lifted from the platform.
How an Instagram Side Hustle of Combining Photos Led This Artist to Quit His 'Cushy Corporate Advertising Job'
The man behind the mashup 'combophoto' technique explains how his art and career have evolved since he started posting his hybrid images.
Artists
6 Ways Being an Artist Prepared Me for the Startup World
From the outside, these two worlds look completely different but they are really rather similar.
Creativity
The 3 Rules Disruptive Artists Follow
Tips for creatives to bend the rules and make money doing what they love.