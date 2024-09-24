This story appears in the September 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Entrepreneur asked Foursquare to dig into its data, to reveal which small businesses America loved the most. Together we created America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops™, a list of 150 local, independently owned and operated businesses across 10 categories — including, yes, local arts institutions that inform and inspire their communities.

To see every category, as well as the methodology behind the list, click here. Below are the 15 companies included in the arts category.

1. In The Light Performing Arts Studio

Peculiar, MO | Company website

In The Light Performing Arts Studio is an arts education space that focuses on visual arts and performing arts, such as music, theater, and dance. It is open to students ages 2-75 and generously provides scholarship opportunities so that all people can experience the gift of visual and performing arts. In addition to classes and camps, the studio also houses "Unleashed," a dance company, and "All Out," a theater company, which regularly put on performances.

As an arts center, In The Light calls itself a "flex theater" and "community builder" — focused not only on providing entertainment but also on fostering connections through art. The staff include local artists who help bring what the center calls "morally imaginative art" to life. A full list of classes, from tap dance to hip hop, can be found on their website, along with fees and schedules.

2. Mid-America Windmill Museum

Kendallville, IN | Company website

The Mid-America Windmill Museum strives to teach visitors about the history of wind power in the United States. Visitors to the museum can see more than 50 American water-pumping windmills that have been restored for display at the museum. Important attractions include all eleven models of the Flint & Walling Company windmills, the only museum in the world to house them all. Not only does the museum strive to restore the history of windmills, but it also leads education missions to build awareness about wind power.

At the Mid-America Windmill Museum, community members can also utilize Baker Hall, a 6,000 square foot space for gatherings. If you're interested in getting more involved with the museum and its mission to preserve windmill history, the museum offers volunteer assistant opportunities such as helping in the restoration process, working the gift shop, giving tours and more. The museum is active year-round, hosting various windmill themed events for St. Patrick's Day, Kite Days, Christmastime, and more.

3. Hotel De Paris Museum

Georgetown, CO | Company website

Tucked into the Colorado Rockies, the Hotel de Paris Museum was once a French Inn, built in 1875 by Frenchman Louis Dupuy. Back in the day, Georgetown was a silver mining camp with a growing population and the Hotel de Paris hosted regular boarders. The interior was designed to combine a mix of High Victorian Eclectic, Greek revival, French Second Empire, and Italianate elements. But the most important part of the Hotel was the dining room with its fresco ceiling and grand chandeliers, where Louis Dupuy would cook guests star-worthy French meals.

Now the museum houses 7,000 historic artifacts in 23 furnished rooms, restored and on display for hotel guests. Its aim is to preserve and display the heritage of the hotel for the community and for visitors from all around the world. Converted from a place of lodging to a museum over 60 years ago, the Hotel de Paris has been renovated and restored to exhibit original furniture and authentic design elements. The building is a treasured landmark and Colorado even recognizes Hotel de Paris Museum Day every May 24th. While you're there, take a look at the Dupuy Library and its extensive catalog of books on religion, philosophy, science, and more.

4. Old Salem Museums & Gardens

Winston-Salem, NC | Company website

The Old Salem Museums & Gardens is a historical site that strives to educate visitors on the diverse cultural history of the early South. The museum's mission is to preserve and interpret material artifacts, architecture, and landscapes of the early South, with a focus on the North Carolina Moravians, enslaved and free people of African descent, and those indigenous to the Southern Woodland. The museum was established in 1950 with the dream of preserving the town for future generations. It is now designated as a National Historic Landmark.

At the museum, visitors can explore collections of metals, household items, maps, musical instruments, visual art and more. The museum also houses specific exhibitions such as earthenware from North Carolina, the history of bikes in the area, and photographs depicting the history of Happy Hill. If you're interested in learning more about the area, visit the museum's Anne P. and Thomas A. Gray Library, which has an extensive archive of books and periodicals. Not only can you explore the museum's exhibitions, but you can also take workshops and classes to immerse yourself in the early South.

5. Pinckney Clay

San Francisco, CA | Company website

San Francisco's Pickney Clay is a woman-owned and run ceramic studio located in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. The studio offers classes to help people hone their pottery skills, like "Intro Wheel" and "Hand Building" sessions, which last for 4 to 6 weeks. If you're unable to commit to a whole month of throwing clay, no sweat. You can also take one of their "Try-It" workshops, one-time classes like "Try-It Wheel" or "Mug and Pour Over," to spend a nice evening in the studio.

The studio is not only welcome to adults interested in pottery, but also to kids. Pickney Clay leads child and teen camps for kids to learn the art of clay. In addition to clay education, the studio offers memberships for artists who have already gone through one of the studio's workshops and are looking for a home for their regular pottery practice. A Pickney Clay membership gets you flexible studio time throughout the week, access to five different clays, and includes firing for your pieces.

6. Corinto Gallery

Oxon Hill, MD | Company website

Corinto Gallery is not just an art gallery but also a boutique, community space, and studio. It even has its own clothing line. Corinto is run by multimedia artist Josue Martinez and also functions as his own studio. Martinez is the founder of Art in Promotions, a graphic design firm, and has worked in his community to educate youth on artistic practices. Corinto calls itself a "fluid space," constantly changing exhibitions in order to encourage community and flexibility.

In store and on their website, you can shop original Corinto designs on apparel and screen prints. The gallery focuses on pop art with political and pop culture influences, designs including people like Prince, Bob Marley, George Washington, and more. The Corinto gallery is heavily involved in neighboring communities, having even collaborated with the Washington Commanders. Immerse yourself in the art, buy some merch, and check out their socials for an upcoming event or workshop.

7. Black Lab Gallery

Everett, WA | Company website

Black Lab Gallery is a venue that hosts concerts, literary readings, theatrical performances, and more. Downstairs there is a cocktail lounge with a speakeasy where four nights a week you can grab a specialty cocktail (they've also got an array of non-alcoholic beverages!). Black Lab Gallery has been women-owned and operated since 1998 and claims this is a space "where the art doesn't suck."

The space itself is constantly rotating exhibitions to marry visual art with live performance. Events at the venue include concerts, dance performances, open mics, and gallery openings. Black Lab participates in local art walks, fostering community within the town of Everett. Make sure to check out their online calendar for detailed listings of upcoming events, as well as information for renting the space for your own event.

8. Dottie's Art Studio

Plainfield, IL | Company website

Dottie's Art Studio & School is a community art space that hosts camps and classes for both kids and adults. Classes at Dottie's Art Studio & School include printmaking, drawing, character creation, clay, painting, and so much more. Dottie Mueller, the studio's founder, is herself a visual artist native to the area, whose specialties include watercolor and pet portraits. She has a long career and a deep passion for teaching art, which led to the opening of her own art school.

In addition to teaching classes, Dottie's Art Studio & School also offers painting parties. As a host, you can pick a painting from Dottie's catalog to have your guests paint at the party, so that everyone goes home with their own piece of art. Paintings for the parties include sunset landscapes, beach scenes, and beautiful abstract pieces. And make sure when you take a class at the studio to say hello to little Leo, Dottie's Bichon, who is the mascot of the studio!

9. Mark Arts

Wichita, KS | Company website

Mark Arts is a community space that offers a variety of artistic classes and events. Kids, teens, and adults can participate in all kinds of visual art classes such as ceramics and photography, as well as culinary arts classes. Their calendar is always full of creative events like meditation in the gallery, concerts, and lectures. If you're looking to get inspired, the space itself also functions as a gallery with rotating exhibitions.

Not only can you sign up to take a regular course at Mark Arts, but you can also rent the space for an artistic party. Mark Arts offers private painting parties where all guests get to create their own masterpieces. They also offer private culinary workshops for you and your friends to cook a delicious meal for whatever you might be celebrating. Originally founded in 1920, Mark Arts is the oldest artistic community space in the area and is powered by the support of members. Members enjoy perks like 10% off classes and early enrollment for popular classes.

10. Alix Baptiste Art Gallery

Savannah, GA | Company website

Alix Baptiste is an artist in Savannah, and his gallery is full of his vibrant paintings — making it a popular destination in the downtown area known as City Market. Born in Haiti, Baptiste moved to America at age 21 to pursue his passions as a street artist. His work is inspired by his Caribbean upbringing, has been praised by many publications, and even got him invited to Disney World's Millenium celebration.

Baptiste's paintings can be purchased in the gallery. If you're not looking to make as big of a purchase, he also sells lithographs of his work, pop art-inflected tree scenes, depictions of bustling marketplaces, and more. Baptiste writes that he strives to paint "happy memories," and his paintings are just that — vibrant displays of life.

11. The Gallery At Flat Rock

Flat Rock, NC | Company website

Founded in 2015 by Suzanne Camarata, The Gallery at Flat Rock exhibits contemporary arts and crafts in a wide variety of mediums. Over the last decade, the gallery has worked with more than 60 local and national artists, championing not only artists from the region, but bringing in art from all over the world. Located in Flat Rock Square, the space that is now the gallery was once a high school cafeteria in the now-closed Flat Rock High School.

The gallery over the years has showcased all kinds of mediums of art such as jewelry, crafts, sculptures, fiber art, photography, and so much more, never limiting its curation to a single style. The Gallery at Flat Rock also offers art advisory services, if you're looking for a professional to consult on acquiring art for a home or business. In addition, the gallery space can be rented for an event, holding up to 100 people for a reception or 50 people for a sit-down meal. Consult the gallery calendar for upcoming public events and art openings.

12. Terrance Osborne Gallery

New Orleans, LA | Company website

New Orleans-based artist Terrance Osborne opened his own gallery in 2017 with this mission statement: "I want every person who walks in to feel comfortable and overwhelmed at the same time. I want you to leave with a new understanding of what it feels like to live in this beautiful place called New Orleans." Osborne's most notable work includes several official Jazz & Heritage Festival posters since 2007, as well as partnerships with brands like NBA, Nike, Coca-Cola and more. Not only can you view his art in his gallery, but you can also pick up a print to take home.

Osborne's style is colorful, soulful, and filled with whimsy. He paints iconic scenes of New Orleans life, brass bands and crawfish boils. The gallery is only open Thursday-Monday, so make sure you plan ahead if you're looking to immerse yourself in Osborne's work. Keep up-to-date on the gallery's socials for upcoming events.

13. Paoli Art Shop

Paoli, WI | Company website

The Paoli Art Shop is a gallery that exhibits both fine and decorative arts. The gallery offers a wide variety of artistic exhibitions including Contemporary art, botanical, bird and Civil War engravings (from the 18th and 19th centuries!), maps, and more. Not only is Paoli a gallery, but it also has a large collection of prints and pottery, making it a good place to stop for your next gift haul.

A visit to the Paoli Art Shop should also include a visit to the gristmill next door, built in 1864 on the banks of the Sugar River. The neighborhood now houses many galleries, restaurants, shops and breweries. The Paoli Art Shop is also adjacent to the Badger State Bicycle Trail and fun opportunities for kayaking. Check out their Instagram to see the latest in stock and to be notified of any upcoming events.

14. Nina Johnson

Miami, FL | Company website

Nina Johnson is a contemporary art gallery that not only fosters local community, but also represents global artists. Opened in 2007 by Nina Johnson, this year the gallery was welcomed as a member of the Art Dealers Association of America, a nonprofit organization of the nation's leading fine art galleries. Nina Johnson strives to grow long-term partnerships with artists and to exhibit work that is in conversation with history and the physical practice of an artwork's creation.

Some notable alumni of the gallery include Nadia Ayari, Terry Allen, Germane Barnes, Judy Chicago, Ann Craven, Rob Davis, and more. Located in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood, the gallery space sprawls over four buildings. If you are interested in seeing or acquiring any of their work, you can find an extensive list of the gallery's artists Nina Johnson on its website. Review the gallery's exhibition schedule to see what is on right now and what is scheduled for later this year.

15. Rokoko Art

Las Cruces, NM | Company website

Rokoko Art is the collaboration of artists A.me and Mitch Alameg, who established the space in 1983 after graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design. Their shop doubles as a gallery, a beautiful space for you to witness and immerse yourself in their collaborative work. The name "Rokoko" comes from the Japanese word "kokoro" ("of the heart"), and is a play on the 18th century style "Rococo," ornate and whimsical just like the style of their work.

Rokoko sells beautiful, surrealist, vibrant paintings, as well as reproductions of their original pieces. Much of the work is unconventional; it might take the form of a guitar, chair, or even mirror. Whether you're looking to purchase art or just want to be filled with inspiration, don't forget Rokoko.