Framing a New Vision Paving the way for a new era of opportunity and equity in creative industries

By Katrina Aleksa Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RoxyWraps
Katrina is an art advisor, collector and investor

For many years, the narrative in the art world has been that you need to be from money to succeed. This idea has left the art ecosystem deeply divided between creators and patrons. While it's idealistic to believe that art shouldn't be about money, both artists and museums constantly apply for funding, revealing a system that is financially unsustainable, segregated, and resistant to change.

The financial structure of the art world has long favoured the privileged, leaving many talented artists struggling to gain visibility and financial stability. The market is dominated by powerful collectors, institutions, and gatekeepers, making it difficult for new talent to break in. The art world remains insular and exclusive, lacking the dynamism necessary for true innovation. For women, in particular, it often feels inaccessible.

Breaking through in art needs more than just talent
Despite the art market being valued at over $67 billion globally, art education programs fail to equip artists with the necessary business skills. Many young creatives graduate with exceptional technical skills but little understanding of the financial realities of the industry. Success today requires business acumen, financial literacy, and strategic thinking. A recent study revealed that 75% of artists earn less than $10,000 annually from their art, underscoring the financial challenges they face. Artists must learn how to price their work, negotiate contracts, market themselves, and create multiple revenue streams to stay afloat.

Artists, in essence, are entrepreneurs. They must balance being creators, marketers, and negotiators while managing finances. However, many learn these skills through trial and error, often risking financial security. Art schools must integrate business education to ensure artists are self-sustaining professionals, not just creators.

Art needs to break down barriers
Art has historically been concentrated in cultural hubs like New York, London, and Paris, creating barriers for artists from less prominent regions. To become more inclusive, the art world must address these financial barriers. Artists should not have to rely on grants and sporadic sales to sustain their careers. The industry needs innovative financial models that provide long-term sustainability, lifting artists rather than making it harder for them to climb.

Women in art need more support
Women, though comprising nearly 70% of the workforce in museums and galleries, remain underrepresented in leadership positions and high-value markets. The art world has celebrated women's contributions but failed to provide equal opportunities for career advancement. This imbalance extends to curators, art dealers, and decision-makers, where men disproportionately hold positions of power. The challenges are also felt by mothers in the art world, who often struggle to balance their careers with family responsibilities. Unlike corporate industries with parental leave policies and flexible work structures, the art world operates in an unstructured, high-pressure environment where taking time off can mean losing critical opportunities. Until systemic changes are made to support working mothers, the playing field will remain uneven.

The art world needs to change
The art world has long been a space of creativity, innovation and cultural significance, yet it remains bound by limitations. By dismantling these barriers and reimagining the art industry, we can ensure that art remains not just a luxury, but a vital and dynamic part of society. The shift to make it inclusive is still a 'work in progress,' but it's one that needs power and drive. By amplifying the voices of female artists, investing in mentorship, opening up accessibility, we can open the door to the arts. The future of art lies in its ability to adapt, to embrace new models of success, and to create an environment where artists can thrive - not just creatively, but economically. Talent may open doors, but financial and strategic empowerment keeps them open.

Katrina is an Art Advisor, Collector, Investor and founder of concierge gifting service, RoxyWraps
 


 

