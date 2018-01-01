Beauty

More From This Topic

How This Woman's Life Completely Changed After She Posted a Beauty Tutorial for Brown-Skinned Women on YouTube
YouTube Icon

How This Woman's Life Completely Changed After She Posted a Beauty Tutorial for Brown-Skinned Women on YouTube

Deepica Mutyala's second video went viral, which opened new opportunities for her.
Lydia Belanger | 15 min read
5 Things Beauty Brands Can Teach You About Active Listening to Ensure Growth
Listening

5 Things Beauty Brands Can Teach You About Active Listening to Ensure Growth

The beauty industry's recent ongoing success is driven by one precious skill: active listening.
Mia West | 6 min read
How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck
Beauty

How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck

Going makeup-free could cost you.
Valentina Zarya | 2 min read
Hey, Book Lovers: Now You Can Smell the Part
Books

Hey, Book Lovers: Now You Can Smell the Part

Even if you're surrounded by tech, you can always make your office smell like vintage pages.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Mattel Introduces New Body Types for Barbie
Toys; Games

Mattel Introduces New Body Types for Barbie

Tall, curvy and petite toys are now available so girls can 'find a doll that speaks to them.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How Victoria Tsai Turned a Geisha Secret Into a Cosmetics Innovation
Women Entrepreneurs

How Victoria Tsai Turned a Geisha Secret Into a Cosmetics Innovation

One entrepreneur's skin problem led to a centuries-old discovery that is one of the hottest trends in beauty.
Tracy Byrnes | 7 min read
This Franchise Gives Hair Stylists a Salon of Their Own Without the High Costs
Franchise 500

This Franchise Gives Hair Stylists a Salon of Their Own Without the High Costs

Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul
You've Arrived

From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul

Anticipating your market's needs is key for any business -- especially an upscale salon on New York City's Upper East Side.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse
You've Arrived

No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse

This salon mogul says hard work, long hours and high standards are key.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
The Thinking Behind This Stylist's $1,000 Haircut
You've Arrived

The Thinking Behind This Stylist's $1,000 Haircut

Master your craft and don't cut corners.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.