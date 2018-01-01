Beauty
How Left Shark's Super Bowl Performance Inspired a Makeup Artist to Launch Her Instagram Career
Ryan Kelly creates incredible art on her lips inspired by the likes of Harry Potter, Cup O' Noodles and the Rolling Stones -- and it's gained her nearly 73,000 Instagram followers.
How This Woman's Life Completely Changed After She Posted a Beauty Tutorial for Brown-Skinned Women on YouTube
Deepica Mutyala's second video went viral, which opened new opportunities for her.
Listening
5 Things Beauty Brands Can Teach You About Active Listening to Ensure Growth
The beauty industry's recent ongoing success is driven by one precious skill: active listening.
Beauty
How a Little Lipstick Could Add Thousands to Your Paycheck
Going makeup-free could cost you.
Books
Hey, Book Lovers: Now You Can Smell the Part
Even if you're surrounded by tech, you can always make your office smell like vintage pages.
Toys; Games
Mattel Introduces New Body Types for Barbie
Tall, curvy and petite toys are now available so girls can 'find a doll that speaks to them.'
Women Entrepreneurs
How Victoria Tsai Turned a Geisha Secret Into a Cosmetics Innovation
One entrepreneur's skin problem led to a centuries-old discovery that is one of the hottest trends in beauty.
Franchise 500
This Franchise Gives Hair Stylists a Salon of Their Own Without the High Costs
Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
You've Arrived
From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul
Anticipating your market's needs is key for any business -- especially an upscale salon on New York City's Upper East Side.
You've Arrived
No Shortcuts: How One Stylist Built His Beauty Powerhouse
This salon mogul says hard work, long hours and high standards are key.
You've Arrived
The Thinking Behind This Stylist's $1,000 Haircut
Master your craft and don't cut corners.