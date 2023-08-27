The Executive Selection: The Aesop Departure Kit Heading out for your summer holidays? Make sure you carry this Departure Kit from Aesop.

Aesop

Heading out for your summer holidays? Make sure you carry this Departure Kit from Aesop that will ensure that you look (and feel) your best as you are out and about.

There are seven travel-sized essentials included in this kit, with it including everything from a cedarand citrus-infused salve to nourish your lips, to a rose petal-infused facial hydrosol to hydrate your skin while on the go.

Put the whole kit in your carry-on luggage, and you can make sure you not only look your best during transit, but also arrive fresh-faced at the destination of your choice.

