Benefits
Human Resources
5 Steps to Investing Wisely in Human Capital Development
Investing in your workers is always cheaper than training their replacement.
More From This Topic
Benefits
Does Your Benefits Advisor Work for You or for the Insurance Industry? 3 Questions to Ask.
Does your advisor drive your company's value or drain it?
gender equality
Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality
Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
The Way We Work
Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees
ShiftPixy founder Scott Absher is certain a reckoning is coming for gig-economy platforms that hire contractors to pinch pennies.
Perks
Why This Company Pays for Its Employees to Travel the World
Where would you go if your company chipped in for your travels?
Jeff Bezos
More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices
They also released a video, which they uploaded to YouTube addressing the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner directly.
Lunch
Skipping Your Lunch Breaks? Even Your Boss Wants You to Go out for a Bite, a New Study Says.
You're actually missing out on major benefits if you don't take some time away from your desk each day.
The Way We Work
Both Workplaces and Gig Economy Companies Are Killing People, This Stanford Professor Warns
'Dying for a Paycheck' author Jeffrey Pfeffer dispels the myths of gig work as a reprieve from the 9-to-5.
Benefits
4 Employee Benefits Better Than Ping-Pong Tables and Free Food
Ping-pong tables are fun, all right, but they don't provide a lasting impact on employees' lives. But health and financial benefits do.
Productivity
5 Ways to Boost Productivity in Your Office Without a Complete Overhaul
Small but strategic tweaks can have a dramatic effect on results.
Health Insurance
5 Cost-Effective Strategies for Better Benefits Enrollment
Creating a benefits enrollment process that is clear, concise and tailored to your business will simplify the process for employers and their workforce.