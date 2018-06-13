Benefits

Does Your Benefits Advisor Work for You or for the Insurance Industry? 3 Questions to Ask.

Does your advisor drive your company's value or drain it?
Dave Chase | 7 min read
Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality

Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
Javier Frank | 4 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Thinks Uber Drivers Should Be His Employees

ShiftPixy founder Scott Absher is certain a reckoning is coming for gig-economy platforms that hire contractors to pinch pennies.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Why This Company Pays for Its Employees to Travel the World

Where would you go if your company chipped in for your travels?
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
More Than 400 Washington Post Staffers Wrote an Open Letter to Jeff Bezos Calling Out His 'Shocking' Pay Practices

They also released a video, which they uploaded to YouTube addressing the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner directly.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
Skipping Your Lunch Breaks? Even Your Boss Wants You to Go out for a Bite, a New Study Says.

You're actually missing out on major benefits if you don't take some time away from your desk each day.
Don Lewis | 6 min read
Both Workplaces and Gig Economy Companies Are Killing People, This Stanford Professor Warns

'Dying for a Paycheck' author Jeffrey Pfeffer dispels the myths of gig work as a reprieve from the 9-to-5.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
4 Employee Benefits Better Than Ping-Pong Tables and Free Food

Ping-pong tables are fun, all right, but they don't provide a lasting impact on employees' lives. But health and financial benefits do.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
5 Ways to Boost Productivity in Your Office Without a Complete Overhaul

Small but strategic tweaks can have a dramatic effect on results.
Anna Johannson | 6 min read
5 Cost-Effective Strategies for Better Benefits Enrollment

Creating a benefits enrollment process that is clear, concise and tailored to your business will simplify the process for employers and their workforce.
Richard Shaffer | 6 min read
