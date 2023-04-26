Thriving in Uncertainty: Unlocking the Power of HR

Join our free webinar and learn strategies to empower employees during economic uncertainty.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

As a business leader, you're focused on finding customers, growing revenue, and pushing your company forward. During times of economic uncertainty, however, things like crisis management and liquidity become front-burner issues. One area that absolutely needs to be top-of-mind for leaders is HR. How you enable and manage your people is crucial—especially when trying to spur growth in a difficult economic climate.

But where do you begin? Join us for a free webinar, Thriving in Uncertainty: Unlocking the Power of HR, brought to you by TriNet and Entrepreneur. We'll take a deep dive into what it takes to manage your team through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

Leading the discussion will be Alex Warren, CRO of TriNet, a leading provider of full-service HR solutions for small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs). Warren has more than two decades of experience in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry and possesses deep insight, respect, and knowledge of deeply respects and understands the needs of SMBs. Warren will be joined by a TriNet SMB client who will discuss the real-world balancing act between the need for reducing costs with maintaining employee morale, engagement, and productivity.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • The true value of people during uncertain economic times
  • The best ways to navigate layoffs, if necessary
  • How to retain talent to help your business grow
  • Strategies for maintaining employee morale
  • The benefits of outsourcing your HR
  • And more

Join us for Thriving in Uncertainty: Unlocking the Power of HR live on Thursday, June 15 at 3 p.m. EST | 12 p.m. PST.

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

