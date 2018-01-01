Builders Series™

More From This Topic

Comedian and YouTube Star Grace Helbig Shares Why She Loves Tina Fey, Dealing With the Haters and When to Leave
Builders Series

Comedian and YouTube Star Grace Helbig Shares Why She Loves Tina Fey, Dealing With the Haters and When to Leave

The comedian, YouTube personality, actress, producer and 'New York Times' bestselling author gets real with us in a candid conversation about her journey.
Kathleen Griffith | 6 min read
Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns
Builders Series

Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns

The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
Kathleen Griffith | 5 min read
Musician Sophie Hawley-Weld Shares How Being in a Wheelchair for 4 Months Changed Her Life
Builders Series

Musician Sophie Hawley-Weld Shares How Being in a Wheelchair for 4 Months Changed Her Life

Sophie Hawley-Weld, part of the popular musical duo Sofi Tukker, talks about inspiration, breakdown and looking forward.
Kathleen Griffith | 6 min read
Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability
Builders Series

Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability

The media company's chief content officer Amy Emmerich comes from a family of builders.
Kathleen Griffith | 5 min read
Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt
Builders Series

Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt

Tina Brown is a well-respected media entrepreneur who now, with her Women in the World Summit, wants to inspire other women to follow their own dreams.
Kathleen Griffith | 4 min read
Brit Morin of Brit + Co Talks About Why She Launched Her Company, How to Overcome the Highs and Lows and Ignoring Negativity
Builders Series

Brit Morin of Brit + Co Talks About Why She Launched Her Company, How to Overcome the Highs and Lows and Ignoring Negativity

'If you keep working hard and stay true to your mission, everything works itself out.'
Kathleen Griffith | 8 min read
