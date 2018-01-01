Builders Series™
Builders Series
Shannon Keith Is Fighting Sex Trafficking in India, One Beautiful Pajama Set at a Time
Keith's clothing line, Sudara, is putting women to work, helping them escape the brothels that so often thrive on poverty.
More From This Topic
Builders Series
Comedian and YouTube Star Grace Helbig Shares Why She Loves Tina Fey, Dealing With the Haters and When to Leave
The comedian, YouTube personality, actress, producer and 'New York Times' bestselling author gets real with us in a candid conversation about her journey.
Builders Series
Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns
The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
Builders Series
Musician Sophie Hawley-Weld Shares How Being in a Wheelchair for 4 Months Changed Her Life
Sophie Hawley-Weld, part of the popular musical duo Sofi Tukker, talks about inspiration, breakdown and looking forward.
Builders Series
Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability
The media company's chief content officer Amy Emmerich comes from a family of builders.
Builders Series
Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt
Tina Brown is a well-respected media entrepreneur who now, with her Women in the World Summit, wants to inspire other women to follow their own dreams.
Builders Series
Brit Morin of Brit + Co Talks About Why She Launched Her Company, How to Overcome the Highs and Lows and Ignoring Negativity
'If you keep working hard and stay true to your mission, everything works itself out.'