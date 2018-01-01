Kathleen Griffith

Shannon Keith Is Fighting Sex Trafficking in India, One Beautiful Pajama Set at a Time
Keith's clothing line, Sudara, is putting women to work, helping them escape the brothels that so often thrive on poverty.
Tiffany Wojtkiewicz Is Proving That You Can Marry Mission and Profit
Wojtkiewicz's company ONEHOPE produces great wine at the same time that it supports communities in need.
Arianna Huffington Thought 'HuffPost' Would Be Her 'Last Chapter.' Was She Ever Wrong.
An acute case of burnout, in 2007, convinced Huffington to switch gears and found the wellness site Thrive.
This Female Leader Shares the Power of Mistakes and Living Without Regrets
Samantha Plue, the president of a creative agency, shares when to walk away and when to stay on the current path.
The Co-Founder of Orchard Mile Shares How She Handles Investor Rejection, Manages Startup Hype and Deals With Doubt
Jennie Baik opens up about what she's built and the lessons she's learned along the way.
Comedian and YouTube Star Grace Helbig Shares Why She Loves Tina Fey, Dealing With the Haters and When to Leave
The comedian, YouTube personality, actress, producer and 'New York Times' bestselling author gets real with us in a candid conversation about her journey.
Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns
The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
Musician Sophie Hawley-Weld Shares How Being in a Wheelchair for 4 Months Changed Her Life
Sophie Hawley-Weld, part of the popular musical duo Sofi Tukker, talks about inspiration, breakdown and looking forward.
Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability
The media company's chief content officer Amy Emmerich comes from a family of builders.
Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt
Tina Brown is a well-respected media entrepreneur who now, with her Women in the World Summit, wants to inspire other women to follow their own dreams.
Brit Morin of Brit + Co Talks About Why She Launched Her Company, How to Overcome the Highs and Lows and Ignoring Negativity
'If you keep working hard and stay true to your mission, everything works itself out.'