Kathleen Griffith

Contributor
Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co
Kathleen Griffith is founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a marketing and media consultancy for Fortune 100 brands and media companies. Grayce aims to help those brands reach and engage the female consumer. Griffith is committed to advancing women through Grayce & Co Ventures, Cannes Lions SIBI and Build Like A Woman.

More From Kathleen Griffith

Shannon Keith Is Fighting Sex Trafficking in India, One Beautiful Pajama Set at a Time

Keith's clothing line, Sudara, is putting women to work, helping them escape the brothels that so often thrive on poverty.
6 min read
Tiffany Wojtkiewicz Is Proving That You Can Marry Mission and Profit

Wojtkiewicz's company ONEHOPE produces great wine at the same time that it supports communities in need.
7 min read
Arianna Huffington Thought 'HuffPost' Would Be Her 'Last Chapter.' Was She Ever Wrong.

An acute case of burnout, in 2007, convinced Huffington to switch gears and found the wellness site Thrive.
6 min read
This Female Leader Shares the Power of Mistakes and Living Without Regrets

Samantha Plue, the president of a creative agency, shares when to walk away and when to stay on the current path.
8 min read
The Co-Founder of Orchard Mile Shares How She Handles Investor Rejection, Manages Startup Hype and Deals With Doubt

Jennie Baik opens up about what she's built and the lessons she's learned along the way.
7 min read
Comedian and YouTube Star Grace Helbig Shares Why She Loves Tina Fey, Dealing With the Haters and When to Leave

The comedian, YouTube personality, actress, producer and 'New York Times' bestselling author gets real with us in a candid conversation about her journey.
6 min read
Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns

The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
5 min read
Musician Sophie Hawley-Weld Shares How Being in a Wheelchair for 4 Months Changed Her Life

Sophie Hawley-Weld, part of the popular musical duo Sofi Tukker, talks about inspiration, breakdown and looking forward.
6 min read
Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability

The media company's chief content officer Amy Emmerich comes from a family of builders.
5 min read
Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt

Tina Brown is a well-respected media entrepreneur who now, with her Women in the World Summit, wants to inspire other women to follow their own dreams.
4 min read
Brit Morin of Brit + Co Talks About Why She Launched Her Company, How to Overcome the Highs and Lows and Ignoring Negativity

'If you keep working hard and stay true to your mission, everything works itself out.'
8 min read
