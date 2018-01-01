Business Taxes
Business Taxes
6 Misunderstood Business Tax Deductions for Your 2018 Year-End Planning
This is the first year that the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will impact your tax returns. So, give your tax advisor a call.
More From This Topic
Business Taxes
How Will the 'Wayfair' Supreme Court Decision Affect Retailers? 5 Ways.
While major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walgreens may see little impact, it's small businesses that need to pay more attention to these changes.
Business Taxes
5 Investments You Can Make With That $1.5 Trillion in Tax Cuts to Grow Your Company
There is no doubt that companies received an enormous financial gift here. But how these leaders spend the money will have profound implications.
Tax Deductions
Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks
Changes to the way business meals and entertainment expenses are deducted could have major implications for your business.
Study Warns Sky-High Marijuana Taxes Drive Consumers Back to the Black Market
State governments eager for cannabis revenue need to remember the people who have sold pot tax-free for years are still in business.
Business Taxes
How You Can Deduct That New Car -- up to 100 Percent! -- on Your 2017 Tax Returns
The Trump tax plan offers deductions for SUVs, trucks and passenger cars.
Business Taxes
There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law
Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
Business Taxes
5 Tax-Deduction Changes in the Trump Tax Plan You Need to Know About This Tax Year
Deduction changes are coming for meals and entertainment, business automobiles, mortgage interest, alimony and medical expenses.
Tax Deductions
Want to Lower Your Taxes? Make the Most of Retirement Planning Tools Like 401(k)s and IRAs.
If you have yet to file your 2017 taxes, here are some key strategies that may help you come out ahead this tax season.
Finances
1099 Rules That Can Make or Break You This Year
It's that time of the year, and it could cost you big time if you make a mistake.
Taxes
The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner
Plus, 10 things small-business owners should demand from lawmakers in the final bill.