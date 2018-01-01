Business Taxes

More From This Topic

How Will the 'Wayfair' Supreme Court Decision Affect Retailers? 5 Ways.
Business Taxes

How Will the 'Wayfair' Supreme Court Decision Affect Retailers? 5 Ways.

While major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walgreens may see little impact, it's small businesses that need to pay more attention to these changes.
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
5 Investments You Can Make With That $1.5 Trillion in Tax Cuts to Grow Your Company
Business Taxes

5 Investments You Can Make With That $1.5 Trillion in Tax Cuts to Grow Your Company

There is no doubt that companies received an enormous financial gift here. But how these leaders spend the money will have profound implications.
Keith Johnstone | 6 min read
Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks
Tax Deductions

Under New Tax Law, You May No Longer Be Able to Write Off Those Client and Employee Perks

Changes to the way business meals and entertainment expenses are deducted could have major implications for your business.
Vani Murthy | 4 min read
Study Warns Sky-High Marijuana Taxes Drive Consumers Back to the Black Market

Study Warns Sky-High Marijuana Taxes Drive Consumers Back to the Black Market

State governments eager for cannabis revenue need to remember the people who have sold pot tax-free for years are still in business.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
How You Can Deduct That New Car -- up to 100 Percent! -- on Your 2017 Tax Returns
Business Taxes

How You Can Deduct That New Car -- up to 100 Percent! -- on Your 2017 Tax Returns

The Trump tax plan offers deductions for SUVs, trucks and passenger cars.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law
Business Taxes

There's a $2.5B Savings for Franchisees in the New Tax Law

Consult your accountant, but an income pass-through shows promise for franchisees.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
5 Tax-Deduction Changes in the Trump Tax Plan You Need to Know About This Tax Year
Business Taxes

5 Tax-Deduction Changes in the Trump Tax Plan You Need to Know About This Tax Year

Deduction changes are coming for meals and entertainment, business automobiles, mortgage interest, alimony and medical expenses.
Tom Wheelwright | 4 min read
Want to Lower Your Taxes? Make the Most of Retirement Planning Tools Like 401(k)s and IRAs.
Tax Deductions

Want to Lower Your Taxes? Make the Most of Retirement Planning Tools Like 401(k)s and IRAs.

If you have yet to file your 2017 taxes, here are some key strategies that may help you come out ahead this tax season.
Stuart Robertson | 3 min read
1099 Rules That Can Make or Break You This Year
Finances

1099 Rules That Can Make or Break You This Year

It's that time of the year, and it could cost you big time if you make a mistake.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner
Taxes

The Impact of the Senate and House Tax Bills on the Small-Business Owner

Plus, 10 things small-business owners should demand from lawmakers in the final bill.
Mark J. Kohler | 9 min read
