Location can mean the difference between failure and success.

Is starting a business on your agenda in 2025? If you don't want to launch one of the roughly 20% of businesses that fail within two years, you should consider all of the factors that make or break success.

And exactly where you start your business is one of the most essential pieces of the puzzle.

Entrepreneurs who strategically choose their business's state, city or neighborhood can benefit from different taxes, zoning regulations and licensing requirements, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

A new study from WalletHub compared all 50 states across 25 key indicators of startup success — factors like labor costs, the availability of human capital and how many hours make up the average work week — to find out where entrepreneurs stand to gain the most.

"It's crucial to establish your business in a state that will maximize your chances of success," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo says. "The best states have low corporate tax rates, strong economies, an abundance of reliable workers, easy access to financing and affordable real estate."

Check out WalletHub's full ranking of the best and worst states to start a business in 2025 below:

Overall Rank State Total Score Business Environment Rank Access to Resources Rank Business Costs Rank 1 Florida 59.66 1 14 28 2 Georgia 58.62 2 27 16 3 Utah 57.84 11 2 29 4 Texas 56.28 3 12 34 5 Idaho 56.02 8 16 11 6 Oklahoma 55.17 16 28 2 7 Nevada 54.03 13 11 21 8 Colorado 53.98 5 10 31 9 Arizona 53.46 4 36 30 10 Kentucky 53.36 20 22 4 11 Arkansas 53.29 15 26 6 12 Tennessee 53.23 6 30 27 13 South Carolina 53.15 10 35 10 14 Mississippi 52.59 26 37 1 15 North Carolina 52.32 9 32 20 16 Montana 52.08 12 41 8 17 Alabama 52.07 18 39 5 18 California 51.42 7 1 49 19 Indiana 50.22 30 21 7 20 Louisiana 48.76 25 31 17 21 Illinois 48.17 39 3 35 22 Michigan 48.10 33 18 18 23 Maine 48.04 14 44 25 24 Nebraska 47.70 32 19 24 25 Washington 47.59 22 6 41 26 Ohio 47.47 36 23 15 27 New Mexico 47.36 34 38 9 28 South Dakota 47.13 37 47 3 29 Minnesota 46.88 35 9 32 30 Kansas 46.73 41 25 12 31 Wyoming 46.60 21 46 23 32 North Dakota 45.74 23 43 22 33 Massachusetts 45.55 29 4 44 34 Missouri 45.17 46 20 19 35 Wisconsin 45.01 47 15 26 36 Iowa 44.98 45 29 14 37 Delaware 44.78 27 7 43 38 Virginia 43.05 24 34 37 39 Oregon 41.52 31 24 39 40 New York 41.25 40 5 48 41 West Virginia 40.43 48 50 13 42 Vermont 39.91 42 42 33 43 Pennsylvania 39.29 44 33 38 44 Hawaii 39.20 19 49 42 45 New Hampshire 39.02 38 45 36 46 Maryland 38.93 28 17 47 47 Alaska 38.37 17 48 45 48 New Jersey 37.36 43 8 50 49 Connecticut 34.63 49 13 46 50 Rhode Island 33.51 50 40 40

Note: With the exception of "Total Score," all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.