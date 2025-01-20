These Are the Best and Worst States to Start a Business in 2025, According to New Research Location can mean the difference between failure and success.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Twenty percent of new businesses fail within the first two years.
  • Taxes, zoning regulations and licensing requirements can have a major impact.
  • Here's where in the U.S. entrepreneurs might see the most success in 2025.

Is starting a business on your agenda in 2025? If you don't want to launch one of the roughly 20% of businesses that fail within two years, you should consider all of the factors that make or break success.

And exactly where you start your business is one of the most essential pieces of the puzzle.

Related: Starting a Small Business? Here Are the States Where It's Most Likely to Survive — and the Least.

Entrepreneurs who strategically choose their business's state, city or neighborhood can benefit from different taxes, zoning regulations and licensing requirements, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

A new study from WalletHub compared all 50 states across 25 key indicators of startup success — factors like labor costs, the availability of human capital and how many hours make up the average work week — to find out where entrepreneurs stand to gain the most.

Related: Want to Start a Small Business? Here Are the Best States to Try (and the Ones to Avoid).

"It's crucial to establish your business in a state that will maximize your chances of success," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo says. "The best states have low corporate tax rates, strong economies, an abundance of reliable workers, easy access to financing and affordable real estate."

Source: WalletHub

Check out WalletHub's full ranking of the best and worst states to start a business in 2025 below:

Overall Rank

State

Total Score

Business Environment Rank

Access to Resources Rank

Business Costs Rank

1

Florida

59.66

1

14

28

2

Georgia

58.62

2

27

16

3

Utah

57.84

11

2

29

4

Texas

56.28

3

12

34

5

Idaho

56.02

8

16

11

6

Oklahoma

55.17

16

28

2

7

Nevada

54.03

13

11

21

8

Colorado

53.98

5

10

31

9

Arizona

53.46

4

36

30

10

Kentucky

53.36

20

22

4

11

Arkansas

53.29

15

26

6

12

Tennessee

53.23

6

30

27

13

South Carolina

53.15

10

35

10

14

Mississippi

52.59

26

37

1

15

North Carolina

52.32

9

32

20

16

Montana

52.08

12

41

8

17

Alabama

52.07

18

39

5

18

California

51.42

7

1

49

19

Indiana

50.22

30

21

7

20

Louisiana

48.76

25

31

17

21

Illinois

48.17

39

3

35

22

Michigan

48.10

33

18

18

23

Maine

48.04

14

44

25

24

Nebraska

47.70

32

19

24

25

Washington

47.59

22

6

41

26

Ohio

47.47

36

23

15

27

New Mexico

47.36

34

38

9

28

South Dakota

47.13

37

47

3

29

Minnesota

46.88

35

9

32

30

Kansas

46.73

41

25

12

31

Wyoming

46.60

21

46

23

32

North Dakota

45.74

23

43

22

33

Massachusetts

45.55

29

4

44

34

Missouri

45.17

46

20

19

35

Wisconsin

45.01

47

15

26

36

Iowa

44.98

45

29

14

37

Delaware

44.78

27

7

43

38

Virginia

43.05

24

34

37

39

Oregon

41.52

31

24

39

40

New York

41.25

40

5

48

41

West Virginia

40.43

48

50

13

42

Vermont

39.91

42

42

33

43

Pennsylvania

39.29

44

33

38

44

Hawaii

39.20

19

49

42

45

New Hampshire

39.02

38

45

36

46

Maryland

38.93

28

17

47

47

Alaska

38.37

17

48

45

48

New Jersey

37.36

43

8

50

49

Connecticut

34.63

49

13

46

50

Rhode Island

33.51

50

40

40

Note: With the exception of "Total Score," all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a senior features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

4 Tax Tips That Will Give Your Business an Edge and Save You Money in 2025

Strategic tax planning is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs. Follow these tips to start the new year with confidence and control.

By Tom Wheelwright
Business News

Meta Is Building AI That Can Write Code Like a Mid-Level Engineer, According to Mark Zuckerberg

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch a Ph.D.-level super AI that can complete complex human tasks.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'We Will Have Job Eliminations': Starbucks CEO Announces Corporate Layoffs Will Begin Soon

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced the news in a memo. Here's when the cuts will begin.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Here Are the Best and Worst States for Retirement in 2025, According to a New Report

About 4.2 million Americans are eligible for retirement this year.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

How to Supercharge Your Brand With Celebrity and Influencer Partnerships

There's nothing quite like the power of celebrity to bring awareness and attention to your products and services. Here are a few pointers for how you can leverage a well-known personality to drive your marketing objectives on just about any budget.

By Rachel Sterling