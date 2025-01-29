When business executives do not have a clear vision of the future, it creates a "paralysis" of inaction until they gain greater visibility (which may be months away). Here is what you need to know when forecasting your own business growth this year.

When businesses are unclear about the future, they often take a "wait and see" approach before making any material investments. This is especially true in most presidential elections, as different presidential winners could have different impacts on the economy based on their promoted policies.

The winner of the most recent election is touting his plan to levy up to 25% tariffs on China and potentially other countries where he sees an imbalance in trade levels. The result has most business executives very worried about the future impact of any tariffs on their businesses and, hence, has "paralyzed" many companies, resulting in them pushing off any material investments until the situation becomes clearer.

This post will better educate you on why business executives are worried and what this may mean for your businesses.