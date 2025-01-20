Business-Building Ideas: The CFO's Agenda for 2025 Join us for this free webinar where we'll explore ways to build a robust finance strategy to ensure long-term success and adaptability.

By Entrepreneur Events

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

In 2025, CFOs and other financial leaders are looking toward building a stable business foundation while daring to take calculated risks—with a hefty emphasis on technology initiatives.

Financial leaders will need to address issues such as maturing debt, increasing regulatory demands, and geopolitical uncertainty while continuing to drive transformation efforts, collaboration, and innovation. Though finance leaders will plan for many scenarios, a key part of their strategy will be focusing on what they can control.

Join us for this free webinar, Business Finance Success: The CFO's Agenda for 2025, presented by Oracle NetSuite. Megan O'Brien, NetSuite's Business and Finance Editor, will delve into key actions finance leaders can take to build resilience and agility in their organizations throughout the next year.

REGISTER NOW

Attendees of this webinar will learn about:

  • Enhancing data visibility: Strengthen financial health by improving data transparency, enabling better decision-making.
  • Regulatory agility: Stay ahead of the curve on new regulations to ensure compliance and strategic planning.
  • AI-driven initiatives: Automate processes, enhance forecasting, and gain valuable insights with the opportunities offered by Artificial Intelligence.
  • Unleashing innovation: Identify and pursue innovative strategies to expand your organization's reach.
  • Shaping the future of finance and accounting: Build a robust and future-proof finance function to ensure long-term success and adaptability.
REGISTER NOW
Entrepreneur Events

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Get the VIP Treatment at Donald Trump's Inauguration–With Seats In Front of the President's Own Cabinet Picks

Some of the world's most prominent business leaders went to Washington for President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

By David James
Business News

Donald Trump's Meme Coin $TRUMP Surges to $10.7 Billion Ahead of Inauguration

As he prepares to be sworn in, Donald Trump's cryptocurrency $TRUMP has skyrocketed in market value since its launch on Friday.

By David James
Business News

Here Are the Best and Worst States for Retirement in 2025, According to a New Report

About 4.2 million Americans are eligible for retirement this year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

What Happened with TikTok This Weekend? Here's Everything We Know, From a Shutdown to a New Bid

TikTok went dark on Saturday night but was back up less than 24 hours later.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

Ready For Your Best Year Yet? Learn To Reverse Engineer Your Success

With your goals in sight, break down your big dreams into actionable steps and make this year your most productive year yet!

By Wendy Shore
Leadership

Your Personality is Power — Develop These 3 Techniques to Create an Influence That Lasts

Master these three simple techniques to leave a lasting impression and amplify your impact.

By James Henderson