When you work a 9 to 5, taxes are pretty simple. Business owners often do not have that luxury. If you want an affordable way to streamline your complex tax situation, consider investing in H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe to do your State and Federal taxes.

This user-friendly tax software helps you find deductions, import your tax information from other platforms, and educate yourself about potential ways to save or increase your return. Rather than paying $59, you can now get H&R Tax Software Deluxe for PC or Mac on sale for $39.99.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe is designed to simplify the filing process by offering tools tailored to handle complex finances. The software provides step-by-step guidance through a clear Q&A format, making it easier to navigate deductions, credits, and income reporting. It supports importing W-2s, 1099s, and prior-year tax returns from platforms like TurboTax and Quicken, so migrating to a new platform is no trouble at all.

Business owners with investments, real estate, or retirement accounts will appreciate the software's ability to handle diverse income streams and maximize deductions. It offers specialized guidance for mortgage interest, real estate taxes, and investment income to help make sure that you don't miss out on potential savings. If you want to educate yourself about a myriad of other tax topics, this software includes access to over 13,000 searchable articles and FAQs. It's your chance to get valuable insight into tax strategies that could help you and your business save money.

In the unlikely event of an audit, H&R Block provides Worry-Free Audit Support, including free in-person audit representation. Audits are stressful, but this software makes sure you don't have to go through it alone.

