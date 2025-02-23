File Your Taxes Early With 33% off H&R Block This version covers federal and state forms, even if you have investments.

This time of year, the stress starts the moment we get our W-2s in our inboxes, and we only feel relief until the next tax season. This year, why not file your taxes early and stretch out that peace of mind? Especially when we're running our best-selling offer on H&R Block Tax Deluxe.

When we ran this deal last year, it sold out in less than 24 hours: File your federal and state taxes online with H&R Block for $39.99, compared to their usual price of $59.99. This Deluxe plan covers anyone who is single or married, has children, has investments, and wants to maximize deductions. It does not cover self-employed individuals or business owners.

Why go with H&R Block?

If you normally use Turbotax or Quicken, you may not be getting the maximum number of deductions. Easily import your W-2s, 1099s, and 1098s, plus any other information, from your old accounts to save precious time.

H&R Block gives you step-by-step guidance on over 350 tax credits and deductions. They're so sure you'll get a larger amount back than other services that if you find a bigger refund elsewhere, your tax prep is free.

When you have questions during the filing process—because filing taxes is never just a cut-and-dry process—you can browse H&R Block's library of articles, FAQs, and tips on tax preparation.

And, in the unlikely case that you get audited, H&R Block will provide you with free in-person support. Talk about having your back.

File your taxes now and be done with H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 for $39.99 (reg. $59.99). These codes will set out fast, so get yours soon.

