Business Traveler's Journal
Business Traveler's Journal
Here's How Road Warriors Can Win Their Struggle to Stay Healthy
Coming home from business trips no worse for wear is as basic as food, sleep and hitting the hotel gym.
More From This Topic
Project Grow
What Running a Tour Company in North Korea Taught This Founder About Customer Service
Travel can spark unexpected businesses, and Andrea Lee started hers after a pleasant trip to… North Korea? Her story, as told to Ashlea Halpern.
Inspiration Everywhere
Why This Travel CEO Wants His Customers to Take Giant Risks
Traveling can spark unexpected businesses-and Tom Morgan started his after a failed trip to Mongolia.
Entrepreneurs
Top 5 Small Business Tools
These five tools leverage technology so that you don't lose time that's critical to your business success.
Travel
A Trip to Nairobi Inspired This One-of-a-Kind Company
Traveling can spark unexpected businesses. Cherae Robinson started hers by partying in Nairobi.
Travel
From Tourist to Mogul: How 3 Americans Found Business Success Abroad
Traveling can spark unexpected businesses -- and David Harmatz started his with a distant Panamanian shack.
Loyalty Programs
This Hotel Group Will Reward Loyalty Program Members With TSA PreCheck
Carlson Rezidor is the first hotel operator to offer the perk.
Business Travel
How to Vacation Like a Boss
Why executives need to take time off and how to prepare for being away from the office.
Technology
Why You Really Need to Unplug While on Vacation (Infographic)
Sun, sand, an iPhone in your hand. Something's wrong with this picture.
Hilton
How Major Hotel Brands are Downsizing in All the Right Ways
Hilton's low-budget offering, Tru, will start rolling out later this year. Check out how it will compare to the company's Hampton brand.
Business Travel
This Navy SEAL's Safety Checklist Could Save Your Life on Your Next Trip
With hijackings and bombings dominating the headlines, here are some security tips every traveler should know.