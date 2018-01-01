Cars

More From This Topic

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call
Tesla

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call

It was Elon Musk's last earnings report as company chairman after an SEC settlement, at least for the next three years.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire

Musk has become known for his erratic, off-the-cuff online statements, but he's now paying the price and stepping down as Tesla's chairman.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
Bucking the Trend, British Supercar Manufacturer McLaren Will Not Build an SUV
Cars

Bucking the Trend, British Supercar Manufacturer McLaren Will Not Build an SUV

Their CEO says doing so will dilute the brand.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
How Do You Grab Millennial Buyers?
Technology

How Do You Grab Millennial Buyers?

Lincoln is making a big bet on tech.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed
Luxury Cars

After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed

'Anyone who says money can't buy happiness has clearly never driven my car,' says Steven Sashen, CEO and co-founder of Xero Shoes.
Joe Keohane | 3 min read
Tesla Made 5,031 Model 3s in a Week
Tesla

Tesla Made 5,031 Model 3s in a Week

Elon Musk's ambitious targets have been met, half a year after he said they would.
Daniel Cooper | 3 min read
Car Vending Machines and New Emojis! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Car Vending Machines and New Emojis! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
How You Can Deduct That New Car -- up to 100 Percent! -- on Your 2017 Tax Returns
Business Taxes

How You Can Deduct That New Car -- up to 100 Percent! -- on Your 2017 Tax Returns

The Trump tax plan offers deductions for SUVs, trucks and passenger cars.
Tom Wheelwright | 3 min read
Tesla Driver Blames Autopilot for Fire Truck Collision
Tesla

Tesla Driver Blames Autopilot for Fire Truck Collision

The Tesla Model S drove into the back of a fire truck attending another freeway accident.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
These Tech Startups Are Stealing the Spotlight at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show
Cars

These Tech Startups Are Stealing the Spotlight at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

The event still revolves around cars and trucks, but startups that make tech to supplement driving have a strong presence this year.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.