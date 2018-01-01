Celebrity Endorsement

5 Research-Backed Tips to Increase Online Sales
Ready for Anything

Build it, and they will come? No, you have to work for it.
John Stevens | 6 min read
4 Tips From the Founder of a Beyoncé-Backed Startup
With the right preparation, anybody can achieve success and attract big-name investors.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Athletes' 'Flops' Bruise Their Brands
What's up with LeBron James' and Steph Curry's bad-boy behavior?
David Hagenbuch | 6 min read
5 Tips for Managing Celebrity Clients
Building a business around high-profile clients can be rewarding, but it's not easy.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
10 Ways to Get a Celebrity to Use Your Product
A celebrity endorsement can increase brand awareness and influence sales.
Kristin Marquet | 2 min read
Maria Sharapova and 6 Athletes Who Lost Their Nike Endorsements
Maria Sharapova is simply the latest star in a long list of high-profile athletes to be dropped by the company.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Nike Drops Maria Sharapova After She Fails Drug Test
The five-time grand slam champion and the highest paid woman in sports will be provisionally suspended starting March 12.
Reuters | 5 min read
Nike Cuts Ties With Boxer Manny Pacquiao Over Homophobic Comments
The tone of the comments and the subsequent apology from the boxer was too little, too late for Nike.
John Kell | 2 min read
7 Tips to Take Your Personal Brand to Celebrity Status
By becoming a well-known expert you will increase your credibility, brand recognition, clients and sales.
Kelsey Humphreys | 6 min read
How to Win Celebrity Endorsements. (Hint: It's Not About the Money.)
Aubrey Marcus, founder and CEO of cognitive supplements company Onnit, has an enviable roster of celebrity endorsements.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
