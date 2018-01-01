CEO

Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working
Sony

Sony's Turnaround Strategy Is Working

Five years ago, CEO Kaz Hirai wanted Sony to be a leader in imaging and games, now he got his wish.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow
Leadership

How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow

New CEOs who don't ingratiate themselves to staff or secure their founder's support risk failing to gain employee confidence. Here's how to avoid that.
Gadiel Morantes | 5 min read
7 Leadership Lessons You Can Learn From the Game of Basketball
Success Strategies

7 Leadership Lessons You Can Learn From the Game of Basketball

Winning on the court, like winning in business, requires the sum of your team proving more powerful than any individual player.
Andre Bourque | 5 min read
None of the 5 Ways to Become a Truly Great CEO Is Magic
Leadership Qualities

None of the 5 Ways to Become a Truly Great CEO Is Magic

Exalt the title CEO less and look at it more as just a tough job you need help to do as well as you can.
Daniel DiPiazza | 6 min read
7 Reasons the CEO Should Get Outside to Exercise
Exercise

7 Reasons the CEO Should Get Outside to Exercise

There may not be a better example of the law of diminishing returns than limitless sedentary work without exercise.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
7 Ways to Expand Your Presence as a CEO
CEO

7 Ways to Expand Your Presence as a CEO

The people who feel they work with you will produce better results than the people who feel they work for you.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO
Executive Change

Gaming Industry Veteran Frank Gibeau to Head Zynga as CEO

Zynga, once one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing companies, suffered a dramatic reversal of fortunes in 2012 as gamers switched from Facebook-based games to those on mobile devices.
Reuters | 2 min read
