Ready for Anything

The Entrepreneurial Chicken-or-Egg Dilemma

It's hard to sell a product before it exists. It's also hard to perfect an offering without steady cash flow.
Carolyn Rodz | 4 min read
Innovation

Beyond Meat's CEO Thinks Chicken Can Come From Plants

'You can get hung-up on meat's origin – it comes from a chicken, cow or pig – but the other way to think about meat is its composition.'
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Burger King

Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu

This is the third variety the company has added to the menu since Chicken Fries were reintroduced last August.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Subway

Soon, Your Subway Sandwich Will Contain Antibiotic-Free Meat

In its commitment to eliminate antibiotics from its meat supply, the sandwich franchise follows in the footsteps of Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Panera Bread.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
KFC

KFC's Chicken 'Supplier of the Year' Fined $1.4 Million After Workers Lose Fingers and a Leg in Accidents

A Case Farms Processing Inc. facility in Ohio sounds like one of the worst workplaces imaginable, firing two employees after being maimed.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Patience

It Took This Man 6 Months and $1,500 to Make a Chicken Sandwich From Scratch (VIDEO)

How did it taste? 'Like a corkboard dipped in lemon juice.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
McDonald's

McDonald's Just Launched a Burger Made of Ground Chicken

There are two varieties: classic and tangy.
Hayley Peterson | 2 min read
KFC

7 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Colonel Sanders

As KFC's ad campaign brings the Colonel back from the dead, it ignores some of Sanders' complexities that made him so interesting.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
Advertising

KFC Doubles Down on a Dumb Ad Campaign

KFC believes that a negative response equates to a good response. No wonder the chain is struggling.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Burger King

How a One Direction Misdirection on Twitter Inspired Burger King to Bring Back Chicken Fries

The burger chain says that Liam Payne's tweets raised the snack's social media profile, but a true 1D fan would know that Payne is more of a KFC man.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

The U.S. chicken industry is a multibillion dollar market that includes manufacturing and sales of poultry. Chicken is a popular focus for fast-food chains because it is relatively inexpensive and can be fried quickly and easily. Tyson Foods is the largest chicken producer in the country, and the three largest chicken franchises are Chick-Fil-A, KFC and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.  

