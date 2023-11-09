What Does Perdue Feed Its Chickens? Now You Can Try It For Yourself "Chix Mix," a product made for human consumption, is filled with the same ingredients that Perdue feeds its chickens.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Consumers can order Chix Mix for free starting November 17.
  • The company says its made with the same ingredients as the chicken feed — but with BBQ flavoring.

Perdue just created a chicken feed — for human consumption.

The company's new limited-edition snack, "Chix Mix," is "made from most of the same ingredients" that the company feeds its chickens, which is an all-vegetarian diet of corn, wheat, and edamame, according to a company press release.

A free bag of the new snack, which has been enhanced with BBQ flavoring, can be ordered on PerdueChixMix.com starting on November 17 at 12 p.m. EST. while supplies last.

The product was released to combat concerns around chicken production and consumers increased interest in the quality of their food. A report from the North American Meat Institute and the Food Marketing Institute found that 63% of consumers want to know where their food comes from.

Courtesy of Perdue | A person eating Perdue Chix Mix.

Perdue is the No. 1 brand of fresh chicken in the U.S. according to FoodManufacturing.com. Perdue generates $9.5 billion in annual sales, according to the company.
