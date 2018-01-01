Client Relationship Management

A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer
Clients

A Simple Formula for Getting More Clients this Summer

The summer slowdown is real, but here's how to beat it.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients
Client Relationship Management

3 Great Ways to Beat the Summer Slowdown and Get More Clients

Entrepreneurs don't have time to wait for fall.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
4 Proven Ways Successful Freelancers Achieve More Feast and Less Famine
Freelancers

4 Proven Ways Successful Freelancers Achieve More Feast and Less Famine

The ebb and flow of paying jobs is the torment of working independently, until you learn the tricks of wooing and keeping clients.
Shakir Akorede | 5 min read
Want More Customers? Get Quality Referrals From Existing Customers.
Referrals

Want More Customers? Get Quality Referrals From Existing Customers.

Not all customers are equal when it comes to referrals.
Laura Patterson | 6 min read
A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results
Client Relationship Management

A Quick Fix for Increasing Your Client Acquisition Results

Are you in a position to take on more clients? If so, then you'll want to read what a marketing and client acquisition coach has to say about increasing your sales results.
Brian Hilliard | 5 min read
That Potential Client Is Judging You So Focus on Making a Good First Impression
First Impressions

That Potential Client Is Judging You So Focus on Making a Good First Impression

Those first few seconds of a meeting could make or break a business deal. Here's how to make and leverage a good first impression.
Drew McLellan | 6 min read
6 Tips on How to Work with High-Profile Clients
Client Relationship Management

6 Tips on How to Work with High-Profile Clients

Preparation is the key to success when working with high-profile clients.
James Harris | 5 min read
My Experience and a New Study Agree: Bungled Conference Calls Cost Businesses Big Money
Conference Calls

My Experience and a New Study Agree: Bungled Conference Calls Cost Businesses Big Money

We got on the phone with the client to clear the air and save the project. They fired us instead.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
6 Steps for Converting Loyal Customers Into Enthused Brand Ambassadors
Customer Engagement

6 Steps for Converting Loyal Customers Into Enthused Brand Ambassadors

The best way to get more customers is to be introduced by your current customers.
Mike Kappel | 4 min read
Master Your Customer Relationships With This 'HACK' Borrowed From Doctors and Dentists
Customer Relationship Management

Master Your Customer Relationships With This 'HACK' Borrowed From Doctors and Dentists

Dentists, pediatricians and other doctors have one of the highest customer lifetime values in the world.
David Braun | 7 min read
