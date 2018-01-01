Connecting with Customers
Mission Statement
Don't Let These 3 Threats Kill Your Startup's Mission in Its First 5 Years
The first five years can be brutal, but sticking to your mission -- the reason why you started -- is the way to go. Do that by avoiding these pitfalls.
More From This Topic
Sales
When the Customer Fixates on Price It's Probably Not About the Money
Customers often talk cost when they have vague concerns about the product. Your job is to find out and solve the real problem.
Finding Customers
The Founder of Tough Mudder Explains How the Company Expanded Its Loyal Fan base
The popular race company had a problem: It needed to change, without upsetting its loyal fans.
Connecting with Customers
How to Stand Out From the Crowd and Cultivate Passionate Fans
Treat your customers like friends: Give them something for free. With that mindset, you'll shine.
Marketing Strategies
Emotional Connectivity: The Secret to Million-Dollar Marketing Success
Give your customers helpful information to drive their decision-making, and they'll give you their business -- and their loyalty.
Storytelling
5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales
Humans are wired for story. The customers you attract that way bring their trust and loyalty, causing you to live happily every after.
Connecting with Customers
3 Steps to Increase Your Average Revenue Per Customer
When an auto-body shop sent a "thank you" to a customer, he posted it on Reddit, resulting in upvotes from 1,500 potential customers.
Connecting with Customers
'America's New Romantic Piano Sensation' Shows How to Gather a Tribe and Thrive in Business
The popularity of Jim Brickman's music is the foundation of a business empire built by cultivating a relationship his fans feel personally.
Brand Building
The Power of Pancakes: Branding Starts With Tribes, Not Beta Tests
If you are building a brand, be sure to think about how you can piece together your tribe, then start today.
Starting a Business
Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business
Take stock of the assets you have and create a realistic plan to define your purpose, gather resources and develop market insights.
Connecting with Customers
Why Every Smart Decision Comes Only After an Evaluation of Customer Needs
Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.