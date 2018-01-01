Connecting with Customers

Sales

When the Customer Fixates on Price It's Probably Not About the Money

Customers often talk cost when they have vague concerns about the product. Your job is to find out and solve the real problem.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
Finding Customers

The Founder of Tough Mudder Explains How the Company Expanded Its Loyal Fan base

The popular race company had a problem: It needed to change, without upsetting its loyal fans.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Connecting with Customers

How to Stand Out From the Crowd and Cultivate Passionate Fans

Treat your customers like friends: Give them something for free. With that mindset, you'll shine.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
Marketing Strategies

Emotional Connectivity: The Secret to Million-Dollar Marketing Success

Give your customers helpful information to drive their decision-making, and they'll give you their business -- and their loyalty.
Gene Hammett | 5 min read
Storytelling

5 Places to Use Storytelling in Your Marketing to Drive Sales

Humans are wired for story. The customers you attract that way bring their trust and loyalty, causing you to live happily every after.
Mike Taylor | 5 min read
Connecting with Customers

3 Steps to Increase Your Average Revenue Per Customer

When an auto-body shop sent a "thank you" to a customer, he posted it on Reddit, resulting in upvotes from 1,500 potential customers.
Jacob Montreal | 7 min read
Connecting with Customers

'America's New Romantic Piano Sensation' Shows How to Gather a Tribe and Thrive in Business

The popularity of Jim Brickman's music is the foundation of a business empire built by cultivating a relationship his fans feel personally.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
Brand Building

The Power of Pancakes: Branding Starts With Tribes, Not Beta Tests

If you are building a brand, be sure to think about how you can piece together your tribe, then start today.
Zach Ferres | 7 min read
Starting a Business

Answer These 7 Questions Before Starting Your Side Business

Take stock of the assets you have and create a realistic plan to define your purpose, gather resources and develop market insights.
Ahmed Safwan | 6 min read
Connecting with Customers

Why Every Smart Decision Comes Only After an Evaluation of Customer Needs

Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
Firas Kittaneh | 6 min read
