Copywriting
More From This Topic
SEO
10 Tips to Find a Good SEO Writer
Make sure your SEO writer has these characteristics or your new content could do more harm than good.
Product Ideas
To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's
Side-hustling pro Chris Guillebeau explains that when you're presenting an offer, you want to make sure to give people all the pertinent information they need to make a purchase.
Content Strategy
How To Create Content That Hooks Your Prospects and Keeps Them Engaged
Try being a little weird, like the guy who wrote, "20 Ways to Be Just Another Mediocre Blogger Nobody Gives a Crap About.".
Copywriting
7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter
Those first few rejection emails will hit you like a sucker punch. If you can take 'em, you just might have a promising career in store.
Freelancers
What Posting More Than 300 Articles in a Year Taught Me About Freelance Writing
Making yourself valuable begins with making yourself available.
Copywriting
6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts
Most of the time, the art of exceptional copywriting boils down to understanding how to trigger action and emotion in your readers.
Copywriting
The 5 Rules of Killer Copywriting That Will Hook Prospects at 'Hello'
Copywriting is the one marketing tool that will never change. So, why don't people still not know how to do it right?
Customer Research
3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds
Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
Skills
10 Best Skills to Learn Online Today
Further your career with crucial skills you can learn sitting right at your computer.
Project Grow
5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business
Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.