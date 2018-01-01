Copywriting

10 Tips to Find a Good SEO Writer
SEO

10 Tips to Find a Good SEO Writer

Make sure your SEO writer has these characteristics or your new content could do more harm than good.
Susan Gunelius | 7 min read
To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's
Product Ideas

To Get People to Really Want to Buy Your Product, You Must Focus on the 3 P's

Side-hustling pro Chris Guillebeau explains that when you're presenting an offer, you want to make sure to give people all the pertinent information they need to make a purchase.
Chris Guillebeau | 7 min read
How To Create Content That Hooks Your Prospects and Keeps Them Engaged
Content Strategy

How To Create Content That Hooks Your Prospects and Keeps Them Engaged

Try being a little weird, like the guy who wrote, "20 Ways to Be Just Another Mediocre Blogger Nobody Gives a Crap About.".
Victor Ijidola | 7 min read
7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter
Copywriting

7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter

Those first few rejection emails will hit you like a sucker punch. If you can take 'em, you just might have a promising career in store.
Han-Gwon Lung | 9 min read
What Posting More Than 300 Articles in a Year Taught Me About Freelance Writing
Freelancers

What Posting More Than 300 Articles in a Year Taught Me About Freelance Writing

Making yourself valuable begins with making yourself available.
Oludami Yomi-Alliyu | 7 min read
6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts
Copywriting

6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts

Most of the time, the art of exceptional copywriting boils down to understanding how to trigger action and emotion in your readers.
Nathan Chan | 8 min read
The 5 Rules of Killer Copywriting That Will Hook Prospects at 'Hello'
Copywriting

The 5 Rules of Killer Copywriting That Will Hook Prospects at 'Hello'

Copywriting is the one marketing tool that will never change. So, why don't people still not know how to do it right?
Han-Gwon Lung | 8 min read
3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds
Customer Research

3 Ways to Read Your Customers' Minds

Try these scrappy ways to gather intelligence and write sales copy that prospects can't resist
Maria Ross | 5 min read
10 Best Skills to Learn Online Today
Skills

10 Best Skills to Learn Online Today

Further your career with crucial skills you can learn sitting right at your computer.
R.L. Adams | 8 min read
5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business
Project Grow

5 Writing Tactics to Win Hearts, Minds and More Business

Persuasive writing makes your content -- and your solution -- stand out from the rest. Sharpen your approach, and you'll connect with readers in a meaningful way.
Yatin Khulbe | 5 min read
