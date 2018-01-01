Culture

Live These 5 Cultural Values to Scale Your Startup's Growth
Company Culture

Live These 5 Cultural Values to Scale Your Startup's Growth

Diversity and agility are much more than buzzwords. Read on to learn how these and other values can drive real results.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
4 Ways to Coach the Uncoachable Employee
Coaching

4 Ways to Coach the Uncoachable Employee

You can't change people, but you can get them to change their behavior.
Richard Trevino II | 5 min read
32 Entrepreneurs Share the Books They Always Recommend
20 Questions

32 Entrepreneurs Share the Books They Always Recommend

Entrepreneurs tell us the books they always tell others to read.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read
Talking About Culture Is Hard. This Unusual Method Makes It Easier.
Company Culture

Talking About Culture Is Hard. This Unusual Method Makes It Easier.

Here's how we use metaphor to unlock positive dialogue and change around organizational behavior.
Hailey Brewer and Mollie West Duffy | 6 min read
Shut It Down, Bro: How to Avoid Toxic Culture at Your Company
Company Culture

Shut It Down, Bro: How to Avoid Toxic Culture at Your Company

Bro culture is an industry-spanning pandemic, and your company culture could be part of the problem.
Samar Birwadker | 5 min read
Why I Only Hire People With 'Alligator Blood'
Company Culture

Why I Only Hire People With 'Alligator Blood'

I need employees who can go the distance and stay competitive when times get tough.
David DeRam | 5 min read
How Companies in Crisis, Like Uber and United Airlines, Can Change Culture
Company Culture

How Companies in Crisis, Like Uber and United Airlines, Can Change Culture

Culture can't be changed quickly, but there are established paths to success.
Court Chilton | 4 min read
4 Ways to Be a Better Communicator and More Present in Conversations
Communication Strategies

4 Ways to Be a Better Communicator and More Present in Conversations

Following this advice will not only prevent you from coming off like a jerk, but actually make you memorable.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
The Right Way to Grow Your Business Internationally
International Business

The Right Way to Grow Your Business Internationally

A promising new customer base is an enticing draw, but today's entrepreneurs must consider underlying factors that didn't exist a generation ago.
Anand Srinivasan | 4 min read
6 Trends Shaping a Future for People in the Workplace
Workplaces

6 Trends Shaping a Future for People in the Workplace

The most important aspect of emerging technologies is how people and organizations put them to work.
Julien Codorniou | 6 min read
