Clinton Sparks interviews Brian Austin Green to discuss everything he has learned from the entertainment industry, from his early stardom on hit shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, to his hip-hop career, the mistakes he made and the incredible relationships he's built.

Here's a breakdown of all the things we discuss in the podcast:

Legend:

The discussion revolves around being called a legend in the industry.

Being labeled a legend signifies lasting influence and impact.

Legends inspire and set high standards for future generations.

In this conversation, the guest reflects on his journey toward becoming a legend.

The idea of becoming a legend often comes from consistent excellence.

Positive Impact:

Making a positive impact on society is a recurring theme in the interview.

The guest shares how he strives to leave a positive mark on the world.

Discussing positive impact involves giving back and helping others.

The interview highlights the importance of community and global contributions.

Positive impact involves fostering change and improving lives.

Clean Water Accessibility:

Addressing global issues like clean water accessibility is a significant topic.

The conversation delves into the challenges of ensuring clean water for all.

The interviewee emphasizes the importance of making clean water accessible.

Access to clean water is crucial for human health and wellbeing.

The discussion sheds light on efforts to tackle water accessibility issues.

Financial Mistakes:

Learning from financial mistakes is a part of personal growth.

The interview touches on the guest's past financial challenges and lessons.

Discussing financial mistakes involves understanding and overcoming setbacks.

The conversation explores the concept of financial maturity.

Mistakes can be valuable teachers, especially in financial matters.

Music Industry Professionalism: