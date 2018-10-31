Customer Engagement

When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key
Customer Engagement

Take it one customer at a time.
BizCast | 1 min read
Why Small Talk Is a Big Deal -- And What to Do If You Hate It
Client Relationship Management

Not everyone likes to chitchat in business, but here's why small talk is important, and what to do if you hate talking about traffic, weather and kids.
Weldon Long | 6 min read
If Your Customers Are Only 99 Percent Satisfied, You Need to Do Better
Customer Service

Customers aren't going to come back or refer your business if they aren't 100 percent satisfied.
BizCast | 1 min read
These Food Industry Veterans Say That Building a Community Is the Most Important Part of a Food Startup
The Digest

Real Good Foods started selling its chicken-crust pizzas online before making the push to get into stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
To Stay Ahead in the Online Fashion Space, This CFO Looks Beyond Trends
Customer Engagement

Offering customers more than just free shipping and returns is one part of Revolve's Jesse Timmermans's strategy.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
Listen to Your Customers: Turn to Data to Discover Their Truth
Data Analysis

Consumers aren't great at telling companies what they want -- but their data can be.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
To Beat the Competition, Become the Most Convenient Option for Customers
Customer Engagement

Amazon's customer-centric model is all about convenience.
Imran Tariq | 5 min read
How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model
Customer Engagement

Matt Munson, the CEO of stock photo website Twenty20, talks about how reaching out to its enthusiastic user base improved the brand.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
How to Work With Customers to Guide Your Product Development
Product Development

Learn from Microsoft's 'Open Hack' approach to collaboratively solve customer problems.
Dan Behrendt | 6 min read
Stop Trying to Build the Next Salesforce and Build User Value Instead
User Experience

We're in the throes of a shift in the way applications are designed and consumed, and it is about to give the user even more power.
Jon Lee | 5 min read
