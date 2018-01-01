Customer Feedback

There's No Guarantee Sudden Startup Success Will Last. Here's What You Need to Do to Achieve Long-Term Growth.
Customer Feedback

To sustain success, focus on your customers.
Finn Faldi | 7 min read
If You Can't Solve a Customer Complaint in 10 Minutes, You're Doing It Wrong
Customer Service

It's time to invest in resolving customers' complaints quickly, easily and in the channels they prefer.
Joshua March | 7 min read
Don't Dread the 1-Star Review -- Capitalize on It
Online Reviews

Customers don't trust a business with only perfect reviews.
Ryan Bonnici | 5 min read
Impressive Isn't Always Impactful in Experiential Marketing
Events

Here is a new way to think about experiential marketing.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
California's Supreme Court Ruled Yelp Doesn't Have to Take Down Negative Reviews. What Does That Mean for Your Business?
Online Reviews

Business owners have to pay attention to online reviews because they can have a huge impact.
Dan Goldstein | 6 min read
Are You Listening to Your End Customer? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Be.
Customer Feedback

As an entrepreneur, you have to lead, but sometimes you have to listen as well.
Kara Goldin | 5 min read
How to Really Hear and Use Customer Feedback
Customer Feedback

Listening to criticism pays off big time. Here's how to identify -- and encourage -- the customer love that makes brands flourish.
Jason McCann | 6 min read
Delivering Remarkable Experiences Is How You Win More Customers
Customer Experience

Equip your team to make a lasting impression.
Sonia Thompson | 5 min read
Sparking Social Media Buzz Is How You Drive Ecommerce Sales
Ecommerce

Getting your customers to talk with your company and about it on social media benefits a business in many ways.
Rocco Baldassarre | 5 min read
5 Reasons Why Your Business Is Losing Customers
Customer Loyalty

Ever think about why people keep buying iPhones, even though they're so darned pricey?
Katie Lundin | 7 min read
